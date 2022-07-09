‘I’ve had 30 great years’ – Pat Spillane to retire from The Sunday Game after All-Ireland final

Pat Spillane has been a fixture on RTÉ's GAA coverage for 30 years. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

GAA legend Pat Spillane has announced that he will retire from his punditry role with RTÉ after the upcoming All-Ireland football final.

The former Kerry star revealed the news ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final between Galway and Derry. Spillane, who won eight All-Ireland titles during an illustrious career in the green and gold, will no longer appear on our TV screens after this year's football decider on July 24.

However, you will still be able to read Pat Spillane in The Sunday World, and on Independent.ie.

Spillane joined the programme in 1992 having retired from inter-county football the previous year.

He has been ever present since and had a stint presenting the Sunday night highlights programme between 2004 and 2006.

“In all aspects of my life I wanted to leave on my own terms. I made up my mind a couple of months ago that his would be my final year on the show and I informed RTE’S Head of Sport Declan McBennett of my decision.”

“I would like to think I played some small part in making The Sunday Game one of the most iconic sports programmes of my time on Irish television.

"It's my last All-Ireland semi-final that I will be covering and in two weeks, my last outing will be the All-Ireland final. I've had 30 great years. 30 years in any gig is a long time, but I won't be going away completely, I will still be writing in The Sunday World.

"Every dog has its day. I've had a brilliant time. I've left with no regrets but lots of great memories. Maybe the icing on the cake would be me leaving The Sunday Game at the same time that the Sam Maguire is returning to Kerry."

He acknowledged that recently working on the show had become a chore, particularly the long drives back to Kerry after the Sunday night programme.

Though he has been a victim of personal attacks on social media he stressed that this wasn’t the reason he was stepping down.

“In recent years and more particularly in recent months, the comments appearing on social media had become vile, personal and ageist based.

“They had absolutely nothing to do with the remarks I had made about games on TV. Neither I nor my family deserved such treatment. Life is too short.

“But just to be clear the abuse I received on social media is NOT the season I’m quitting.”