‘I’ve got more enjoyment out of this than anything else’ - Connacht chief John Prenty relishing Ballyhaunis role

John Prenty says his involvement with Ballyhaunis has been made easier by the split season. Photo: Sportsfile

He is essentially the competition’s chief organiser in his capacity as Connacht GAA secretary, but John Prenty will be a participant too when Ballyhaunis play their Galway neighbours Dunmore MacHales in a provincial club intermediate semi-final tomorrow.

​Not for the first time in a lifelong association with Ballyhaunis, the GAA’s longest-serving official is a selector with the club’s main team who’ve emerged from a tough Mayo intermediate championship.

They have three inter-county defenders of recent or current vintage – four-time Mayo All-Star Keith Higgins, current Mayo squad member Jack Coyne and Clare’s Eoghan Collins, who is from the town but qualifies for the Banner (he’s a nephew of Clare boss Colm Collins) under the GAA’s ‘parentage’ rule.

Prenty says his involvement with Ballyhaunis has been made easier by the split season, with his main obligations around the running of inter-county fixtures completed by the time the club swings into overdrive.

“It has helped me, but from a club point of view I think it is working too.”

As for being secretary and ‘overseer’, he jokes that he’s hoping to avoid coming to the attention of the match officials.

Prenty was previously involved with Ballyhaunis when they won the intermediate title in 2014, surviving at senior level for two years after that before dropping down again.

“We were probably at the end of our cycle,” he said. “There was a lot of guys that were coming to an end of their playing careers. But our age profile is better now. There are about three in their 30s, the rest are under that.”

The Mayo intermediate championship is known for having a level playing field, with up to 10 potential champions each year. The last four champions have all retained their senior status since coming up.



“I can honestly say I’ve got more enjoyment out of this involvement than anything else I’ve been involved with in the GAA,” Prenty admitted.

Dunmore is just 10 miles from his house, even if, as he notes, you have to go through three counties to make the journey, a slice of Roscommon coming in between Mayo and Galway.

The interest is deepened by the presence of Daniel Forde, Connacht GAA strength and conditioning coach, on the Dunmore team while Keith Doyle, who plays for Roscommon side St Dominic’s on the other side of the Connacht draw, also works out of Bekan.

“I’ve been trying to get them to work nights all week, but it’s not working too well,” he laughed.

“There would be connections between Ballyhaunis and Dunmore. Jimmy Halliday, the former Galway chairman, was from Dunmore but his father Mick, who played with Mayo and Galway, was from Ballyhaunis. There’d be quite a bit of crossover.”

When Ballyhaunis last played a Connacht intermediate championship in 2014, Roscommon’s St Croan’s defeated them in a semi-final.

No Mayo team has won the title since Westport in 2016, and Ballyhaunis are keen to at least put themselves in a position to bridge that gap by reaching a final.