‘It’s wishful thinking that Dublin have gone down pecking order’ – Andy McEntee

Meath boss Andy McEntee believes that it may be “wishful thinking” to hope that Dublin’s grip on the Leinster SFC has loosened after four goals propelled the Royals past Wicklow and into the last four.

McEntee’s men hit 7-14 when they defeated Wicklow at the same stage two years ago and while it was much more competitive yesterday, green flags were still the difference.

They had their first goal in just under 10 seconds with Jack O’Connor’s strike the fastest in championship football history while three more followed to keep the Garden side at arm’s length.

McEntee could yet have his son Shane available to feature this year despite the Meath skipper currently being on a tour of duty with the Irish Defence Forces in Mali, but he insists that “time will tell” whether Dublin’s 12-in-a-row is under real threat despite their recent relegation to Division 2.

“I guess time will tell but everybody is wishful thinking that Dublin have gone down the pecking order.

“I don’t know and you won’t know until you’re up against them but they looked pretty decent (against Wexford) in all fairness to them,” McEntee (right) said.

As for the Royals, an “okay” display kicked off their summer but McEntee knows that it “wouldn’t be good enough” next time out.

While Wicklow, who changed managers mid-season with Alan Costello and Gary Duffy taking over, hit five goals in their sensational defeat of Laois, they also conceded four and those worries resurfaced.

Wing-forward O’Connor banged in a rapid-fire goal and they had their second after 10 minutes when James McEntee chased in an attempted shot from Bryan Menton before palming to the net to leave them 2-0 to 0-2 ahead.

Pádraig O’Toole and Kevin Quinn kept the visitors in touch while they were unlucky not to have a goal of their own when Eoin Darcy was just denied on the line in the 26th minute as they trailed by four at the break, 2-5 to 0-7,

Menton was dictating affairs at midfield, though, and landed his third point soon after before substitute Matthew Costello sent a rocket to the Wicklow net in the 45th minute to forge 3-8 to 0-8 ahead.

Jack Flynn, another impact sub, beautifully palmed the ball to the net in the 62nd minute for their fourth goal while Oisín McGraynor raised a late green flag for Wicklow – a sloppy one which “disappointed” McEntee – as Wicklow co-manager Costello’s attention turned to a “good shot” at the Tailteann Cup.

SCORERS – Meath: J O’Connor 1-3 (0-2f); B Menton, J Morris (2f) 0-4 each; J McEntee, M Costello, J Flynn 1-0 each; T O’Reilly 0-2. Wicklow: M Jackson (2 ‘45, 2f), E Darcy (4f) 0-4 each; O McGraynor 1-0; P O’Toole 0-2; K Quinn, R Stokes 0-1 each.

MEATH – H Hogan 6; R Clarke 7, C McGill 8, E Harkin 6; J McEntee 7, D Keogan 7, C Hickey 6; B Menton 8, R Jones 7; J Scully 7, T O’Reilly 7, J O’Connor 7; J Morris 8, C O’Sullivan 6, J Wallace 6. Subs: R Ryan 6 for Hickey (inj h-t), M Costello 7 for Wallace (inj 38), J Flynn 7 for Jones (60), S Walsh 6 for Scully (62), J Muldoon 6 for Harkin (64).

WICKLOW – M Jackson 7; M Stone 6, P O’Keane 7, T Moran 7; N Devereux 6, A Maher 6, Z Cullen 6; P O’Toole 7, JP Hurley 6; R Stokes 6, D Healy 7, D Fitzgerald 6; M Kenny 6, K Quinn 6, E Darcy 6. Subs: O McGraynor 7 for Hurley (47), O Cullen 6 for Stokes (53), A Murphy 6 for Devereux (64), J Kirwan for Darcy (68), M Traynor for O’Toole (70+2).

REF – P Faloon (Down).