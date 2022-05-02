| 9.6°C Dublin

‘It’s wishful thinking that Dublin have gone down pecking order’ – Andy McEntee

Meath 4-13 Wicklow 1-12

Meath's Mathew Costello scores his side's third goal despite the attention of Wicklow's Andy Maher during Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Meath boss Andy McEntee believes that it may be “wishful thinking” to hope that Dublin’s grip on the Leinster SFC has loosened after four goals propelled the Royals past Wicklow and into the last four.

McEntee’s men hit 7-14 when they defeated Wicklow at the same stage two years ago and while it was much more competitive yesterday, green flags were still the difference.

