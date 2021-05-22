It’s time for Kerry to banish those demons and find an edge

The uncle is buck naked as I remember it, strolling around a Thurles dressing-room as if he’s in the middle of his own parlour.

Páidí and the Dubs. He loved no opponent more, loved beating no opponent more. That sky blue jersey put energy in him that no other could come close to. So there he stands in all his glory, a natural warrior in his element as the journalists come piling in.

The whole room knows where they’re headed, but he stops them in their tracks.

He catches my eye as he roars. “You’ll be smart enough to say f**k all now!” he says to me, an instruction delivered with a wink. And we both know it’s more for the scribes’ attention than it is for mine.

His way of saying, ‘Behave yourselves and leave the young fella alone now!’

August 11, 2001 and our dressing-room is heaving under the Kinane Stand. We are deep in hurling country but, outside, the evening air is riotous with football voices. Kerry have reached the All-Ireland semi-final, a game they will lose to Meath by 15 points.

But, for now, we’re drunk on the vapours of Kerry-Dublin.

Thurles was different to anything we knew. The heat of the drawn game still stays with me to this day; then hearing an announcement that the throw-in was being put back. Tailbacks out the road, we were told.

Pre-match, we hunkered down both days in Inch House out the Nenagh Road, just a few sandwiches if you had the appetite. But more so a little haven of peace away from the madness of the town.

Trust me, I remember it feeling like the height of professionalism at the time.

I was only a chap, you see, my nerves in smithereens with worry about what these ravenous Dubs might do to us. Year in, year out they just couldn’t seem to buy a break in Leinster for Tommy Carr, the likes of Meath and Kildare still ahead of them in the pecking order.

Páidí, naturally, had that instant connection to the Dublin-Kerry story of the seventies and, this being our first championship meeting since ’85, the build-up felt monumental. Coming in from the Nenagh side, we never did have to venture downtown.

But the stadium? My God, just this incredible blaze of colour.

If I’m honest, we felt better than Dublin at the time. We were eight points up with 12 minutes remaining in the drawn game; nine points up just 22 minutes into the replay. But the hoors just wouldn’t die. Looking back, maybe losing big leads was a bad habit we’d begun forming. The instinct to look over our shoulders.

And my sending-off the second day?

It was just after half-time, Collie Moran bombing through the middle. Now football wasn’t exactly tactical at the time, so the idea of having extra bodies back never really entered the equation. Collie wasn’t my man, but I knew I just couldn’t let him get past.

So I arrived like a train, looking to nail him with a shoulder. And I missed. Instinctively, I planted my right leg for support and the collision flipped Collie upside down like a skittle. Dangerous. All day long, dangerous.

Pat McEneaney probably had no option but to send me off and, funny, he became very friendly with my brother, Darragh, after. And Darragh would wind him up, telling him how the incident caused me to go right off the rails.

“You’ve no idea the harm you did to that young fella!”

Those two Dublin games existed in an atmosphere of intense hype and, long-term, that hype didn’t do us any favours.

But Kerry-Dublin does that, doesn’t it? Ever since the seventies, it’s never been a rivalry that can quite escape the era of Micko and Heffo taking the game to new places. The same will apply in Thurles this evening, but rest assured Peter Keane and Mick Galvin won’t be beating any drums.

No question, the instinct within the Kerry camp especially will be to play down the importance of this game. But ignore the protestations. This is a significant contest looming for Kerry.

For me, it brings to mind another year altogether. Namely February 2010 and Dublin coming to Killarney for a National League game they managed to win 1-12 to 1-10. I know from speaking to Pat Gilroy that that was a big step for that Dublin team after what we’d done to them in the ’09 All-Ireland quarter-final (17 points the margin).

The league won’t ever define a Kerry or Dublin season. But sometimes it can shape it.

I’ll put it this way. Winning another league will be way down any Kerry list of priorities for 2021, but this still isn’t a season that allows any scope for shadow-boxing. Not for Kerry at least.

Gut instinct?

Maybe I’ve my pessimist’s hat on a bit too tight here, but giving Galway that trimming last Saturday did Kerry no favours. Actually, I’d go so far as to say that, outside of losing the game, it’s maybe the worst thing that could have happened them.

Everyone’s talking about David Clifford this week and maybe I stoked the fire myself on television, declaring him the best player in the country just now. He is already ridiculously good at just 22 and his third goal last weekend will be shown for years to come.

But I hope the hype growing on the back of that Galway annihilation hasn’t begun seeping into the players’ minds. In fact, you’d hope it was nipped in the bud before the players even left the Tralee dressing-room.

Because in Kerry, the only true measure of a team is against the best. And that’s Dublin.

It’s not Galway. It’s not Mayo. It’s not Tyrone. And it’s not Donegal.

I remember talking up Kerry’s chances last October after they’d beaten Donegal out the gate in Tralee in the final round of the National League. A few weeks later, all I kept thinking was, ‘How did I fall for that?’ Donegal sent down a watery team and, looking back, they were pretty much just going through the motions.

But all I saw was Clifford flying, Gavin White and Dara Moynihan too. They looked imperious.

When you’re up against nothing, the danger is you start drawing bogus conclusions. You start to think that these fellas can do this against the better teams.

Isn’t that always the challenge? Always what defines the best?

That said, there was an edge to Kerry last Saturday that encourages me into thinking they are carrying last year’s hurt into this year’s campaign. And one thing I really liked was how they pushed 11 players into the opposition half on Galway’s kick-outs, cracking Bernard Power in the process.

Galway ended up with little option but to go long. And Kerry devoured them. The caveat you would have to add was that Pádraic Joyce’s men were deplorable. And that worries me because, if Kerry push up as aggressively on the Dublin kick-outs this evening as they did on Galway’s last weekend, they’ll find themselves in a different ball game.

I say that even while recognising that when Roscommon pushed up on Michael Shiel’s first three kick-outs last weekend, they looked like they could make hay. There’s only one Stephen Cluxton in the game. Without him, Dublin definitely lose something.

If Dublin go long over that kind of press today, make no mistake they have the players to hurt Kerry. An angle I’m sure the Kerry management will have covered.

I firmly believe that this is a game in which Kerry can build something for the year ahead. By that, I mean a win would stand to them more than it would to Dublin. Equally, a loss would scar them more.

When I think of how Gilroy spoke to me about 2010, the image that comes to mind is that scene in Rocky IV, where the giant Russian suffers a cut and, suddenly, the penny drops for Balboa that this freak of a physical specimen is actually just flesh and bone too. Just human.

The truth of 2010 is that we in Kerry had no idea what significance Dublin were banking from that league win. We had no understanding of the boxes they were trying to tick.

But the next time we met them was in the 2011 All-Ireland final and they’d become a very different beast.

If ’09 had exposed their mental fragility, ’11 proved to us the incredible journey they had since travelled. Whatever it now took, they were ready to find it.

Belief becomes important in the last five minutes of a tight game; those moments when how you actually see yourself is communicated in how you perform. That’s when everything gets stripped down to a basic question about what resides within you.

Do you truly believe? Are you going to keep knocking politely on that door or just take the bloody thing off its hinges?

What we’ve seen in recent years with Dublin is that those key moments are navigated without fuss or melodrama. They just roll through them. They have the air of men expecting to see it out, knowing they have nothing to fear. From my own experience, when you win an All-Ireland, you don’t want your opponents to get even a sniff of success. You want them demoralised.

We always had this kind of savage oath that we’d never allow Cork to beat us in Killarney. It almost put a viciousness in us.

It’s not something that even has to be communicated through words. It can be just a feeling. A stubbornness. A ‘By f**k, this is not happening!’ contrariness. And you pass that on to the people coming behind you. It’s like a secret constitution.

Think about it this way: Brian Fenton has yet to lose a championship game for Dublin and, trust me, he’d despise the idea of losing this league game now. You’ll see that in him and Dublin’s other leaders this evening. That hatred of even the concept of giving Kerry an inch. Of conceding ground.

So the best thing we could see from Kerry this evening is those fellas who shone against Galway – the Cliffords, Seánie O’Shea, Moynihan – replicating that form. They need to show us that those performances were real. We need to see the same hunger to chase men down.

Maybe more than anything, we need to see a defensive performance from Kerry that gives genuine hope they’ve turned a corner here. Worryingly, the first two balls that went inside to Damien Comer last weekend caused trouble. Yes, things settled after that. Tadhg Morley grew into the game; Brian Ó Beaglaoich did a good job on Shane Walsh. But where was Galway’s pride?

I was genuinely shocked they didn’t come out with a bit of indignation after either the first water break or, again, after half-time. Their body language was embarrassing.

To that end, Kerry still have plenty to prove in my mind.

A Division 4 team would have made a better fist of challenging them than Galway managed, but this evening is a step into the real world. I hope Paudie Clifford keeps it simple now and doesn’t feel he has to go out and be man of the match. I’ve been saying for the last couple of years that he deserved a sustained run in the team and he needs to get that now. I’ve huge hopes for what he can become.

Worst-case scenario this evening?

A Kerry defeat and non-performance. The only way these teams can meet in this year’s championship is in the All-Ireland final. If being in that game is Kerry’s goal (which I’m assuming it is), then they can’t afford to arrive into it with any inner doubt.

Tonight is about making sure that doesn’t happen.