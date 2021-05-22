| 7.3°C Dublin

It’s time for Kerry to banish those demons and find an edge

Tomás Ó Se

Forget about the rout of Galway – the Dubs match was always going to be the one that tells us where Kerry are at in their quest for redemption

Shane Walsh of Galway is tackled by Paul Murphy and Paul Geaney of Kerry during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

The uncle is buck naked as I remember it, strolling around a Thurles dressing-room as if he’s in the middle of his own parlour.

Páidí and the Dubs. He loved no opponent more, loved beating no opponent more. That sky blue jersey put energy in him that no other could come close to. So there he stands in all his glory, a natural warrior in his element as the journalists come piling in.

