Joe Brolly thinks that Tyrone are the team best equipped to halt Dublin's four in-a-row bid - but only if they switch to a more offensive system.

'It's time for courage here' - Joe Brolly outlines what Tyrone must do to have 'a real go' at Dublin

Mickey Harte's side surged into the All-Ireland semi-final after a dominant finish in Ballybofey saw them blitz Donegal with a strong contribution from their bench. Tyrone's strength in depth has been a feature of their championship resurgence, which has seen them book a final four rematch with Monaghan after losing to Malachy O'Rourke's men in the Ulster quarter-final.

Despite that defeat, Tyrone are the bookies favourites to progress to the All-Ireland final where they may face Dublin, who are pitted against Galway in the other semi-final.

The two teams clashed in Omagh during the Super 8s and although Dublin won by three points, Tyrone troubled the three in-a-row champions in the final stages as they pushed up on Jim Gavin's side.

Speaking on The Throw-in, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Brolly said that if Tyrone face Dublin in an All-Ireland final they must adopt similar tactics for the entire game, rather than just the closing minutes, if they are to finally end their reign at the top.

"I think it's time for courage here," Brolly said.

"A big game between Monaghan and Tyrone but I think Monaghan are outsiders and Tyrone have too much for them. I think the team best equipped to have a go - but only if they have a go - is Tyrone.

"I made the argument last week that Tyrone could play with four forwards and ten defenders with two double sweepers, on the edge of the square and between the half backs. Ten defenders is surely enough! It might soound ridiculous but that would give a team like Tyrone, who are dynamic and have good forwards - if they pick them - the attack/defence balance to have a real go at the Dubs."

Online Editors