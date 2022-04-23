‘It's time consuming but I loved everything about it’ – Wexford legend Malone has no regrets after stellar career

THERE was often little light at the end of the tunnel, but that didn’t stop Brian Malone extracting every ounce out of his Wexford football career before eventually calling time in January.

No retirement statement was released and no limelight was sought as the Model stalwart quietly disappeared into the background having given 16 sterling seasons to the purple and gold.

More than 170 competitive appearances for Wexford – he puts his longevity down to “luck, genes and the gym” – earned the title of most capped player in his county’s history and he never gave up the fight.

The teak tough defender had seen the highs having starred in Wexford’s famous run to the 2008 All-Ireland SFC semi-final while still a rookie, but the persistence to keep his shoulder firmly to the wheel in hard times is what really stands out.

So why did he stay at it until the age of 35? Why did he continuously empty his body and put life on hold when silverware and accolades were often a pipe dream?

“When I’m outside the bubble now I kind of look back and see where people are coming from when they say ‘how did you do it?’ but when I was in the bubble, I loved it, that’s the easy answer. There’s so much that people on the outside don’t see,” he tells the Irish Independent.

“You’re in there going training with your friends, you’re fit and healthy, you’re being really well looked after and you’re getting to play the game you love at the highest level you can. I loved it. Everything was done for you.

“All you had to do was turn up for training and everything was provided for you, good coaching, good physios and then you go off and play the best of lads from other counties. Everything about it I loved anyway.

“I can see why it’s not for everybody and why lads might only do it for a couple of years and get browned off but even when we weren’t going well, I still liked that whole environment. It’s different for everybody, but that was my experience of inter-county.

“It is time consuming and there were times when I was thinking ‘Jesus I’d love a night off here’ or ‘why is there such a big gap between all these matches and we seem to be training more than playing games’ and the whole thing gets frustrating but in general, it was really, really positive.”

Malone lived his dream while simultaneously raising a small family in recent years – a rarity for inter-county players in the modern era – and that actually helped him to avoid the perils of overthinking.

“The last couple of years we were starting to have children and they could be up all night. I could be getting four or five hours sleep a night and going training but I actually wasn’t any worse off and it was a bit of an eye-opener,” Malone says.

“Then I was thinking ‘Jaysus maybe I was too anal about all of these things’. I was doing fine and I could let the diet relax a little bit and you’d still perform as well because you wouldn’t be as stressed about it or as worried about it.

“I remember we had a talk one year from Ronan O’Gara and he was saying he was like that and he just got so bogged down by everything that he just didn’t care anymore and just totally relaxed on it all and was so much better for it.

“He wasn’t stressed about it and I was the same and it was mainly from having the children that I saw that you can’t have all of these things at a hundred per cent all of the time, if you just relax more you’ll be fine and that was probably the biggest eye-opener.”

Playing his final game at home against Dublin last summer and being competitive against them was “the best way to go out” but given that Wexford boss Shane Roche is a teaching colleague of his in St Peter’s College, along with defender Jim Rossiter, and younger brother Glen is still involved, getting away from the big ball has not been easy.

“It’s everywhere I go,” he chuckles before attentions turn to their Leinster opener against Offaly this Sunday in Wexford Park and the emotions that are sure to follow. “It will be difficult. Ah Jaysus that one will be tough, I might stay up the back of the stand on my own that day.

“Our lads will be up against it but they rise and fall depending on the opposition that they’re playing against and Offaly, and being underdogs, should raise their game. Hopefully there will be an upset but I do expect the lads to put in a performance and we’ll see where that takes them.”

Several offers to train a variety of club teams have been knocked back with his phone “hopping” with job offers following his retirement, but he’s still as committed as ever to Shelmaliers so management is on the back burner for now.

Malone will count former Dublin star Eoghan O’Gara as a club-mate this year after his recent transfer to the reigning county football champions – he insists the seven-time All-Ireland SFC winner is “mad for it” – and it’s unlikely that you have heard the last of this Wexford icon just yet.

His county days may have passed, but his legacy will never be forgotten having led by example until the bitter end.