'It’s the semi-final that sticks out in your memory because of the nature of the game and what it led to'

THE lights were going out for Ballyboden St Enda’s. Darkness had descended on Portlaoise. A chilly February afternoon in 2016.

The AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship semi-final against Clonmel Commercials.

"We were three points down deep in the second half, so we were thinking that was it," reflected the Ballyboden corner forward, Andrew Kerin.

The Boden buses had travelled to O’Moore Park. Their supporters looked on. Grimly. Feeling their chance of a St Patrick’s Day parade had gone.

They were playing with 14 players. The game looked up. Some of the Clonmel people began to leave the stand, thinking the job was done.

But the Dublin and Leinster champs kept at it. They managed to come within a point. But time was still very much against them, 63 minutes on the watch.

Then their captain and centre half-back, Darragh Nelson, grabbed hold of the ball and went on a surging run. The Boden brethren rose to their feet, hoping, praying.

The captain’s run brought him into a pocket of space. He was still quite a distance from the posts. But he decided to have a pop. It was now or never.

His right boot connected perfectly, sweetly, with the leather. And over she sailed. The Boden Roar took the roof off the stand.

Ten points all. Extra-time it was. And Boden were relieved, thrilled, to have got another chance.

They won by five points in the end, 0-15 to 0-10. And they were off to play Castlebar Mitchels in Croke Park.

The St Enda’s faithful invaded the O’Moore Park pitch. Joy overflowed. It had been the Great Escape. But these Boden boys were a special breed. Their character as formidable as the brick-work of Rathfarnham Castle.

"That semi-final is the game that I remember the most," states Andrew. "It wasn’t looking good, but we just managed to survive with the last kick of the game. It was a superb point from Darragh."

Clonmel had beaten Nemo Rangers in the Munster final. Charlie McKeever managed Clonmel. He had been an accomplished defender in the League of Ireland with Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers.

Charlie played U21 for Donegal at midfield alongside Denis Bonner, Packie’s twin.

"We weren’t at our best against Clonmel," explains Andrew. "We had a long break from our last game. It had been a couple of months without a proper game, and I think that showed.

"We just didn’t have that match tightness that games give you. But in fairness to everybody, we just stuck at it. And the support we had that day in Portlaoise was a huge help to us.

"Clonmel played well. They had us on the back foot, but, somehow, we were able to respond with the late scores that saved us. We were just so delighted to have brought the game to extra-time.

"That relief showed in the performance we put in during the extra-time. We were grateful that we were still out there. We had got a second chance. A chance we weren’t really expecting.

"And then to come through in the extra-time. It would have been tough to lose an All-Ireland semi-final. As they say, semi-finals are the worst place to lose. Especially an All-Ireland semi-final. Just a game away from appearing in Croke Park."

They beat St Vincent’s in the Dublin Senior Championship final before taking to the Leinster road. They defeated St Patrick’s of Louth in Drogheda, St Loman’s of Westmeath in Cusack Park and then overcame Portlaoise in the Leinster final in Tullamore.

"It’s the All-Ireland semi-final that sticks out in your memory because of the nature of the game and what it led to."

The club didn’t leave a blue and white stone unturned in the build-up to the All-Ireland final. The flags were flying from every house and lamp-post.

They hosted the pre-final press night in their clubhouse on the Firhouse Road. The media were treated to tables of refreshments, and enough interviews to fill a library.

Brendan Moran was the club chairman. And his modest, wise leadership set the tone. Humility dripped from every lip of the players.

Andrew grew up loving the sport at the renowned St Mary’s Primary School in Rathfarnham. Edward O’Riordan had them in Croke Park on many an occasion. They have one of the proudest histories of all in Cumann na mBunscol.

The children continue to be inspired by the sporting deeds of former teacher, Fintan Walsh, a giant of Gaelic football.

Andy McEntee was the Boden manager. "Andy put in such a huge amount of work," says Andrew.

"And all of his management team gave so much of their time. The club pulled out all the stops. Big numbers travelled to all our games.

"St Patrick’s Day was such a brilliant occasion. The weather was good, and we were able to put a good performance together.

"We just came flying out of the traps, and we managed to stay in control. It was one of the matches when everything came right.

"We had a good lead coming near the end of the match, and it was nice to savour the day and to see out the game without being under pressure."

In the Hogan Stand, Darragh Nelson raised the Andy Merrigan Cup with such gusto that its lid fell off, rising into the air. There’s a brilliant picture of the presentation with all the eyes watching the lid as it took flight.

The players had their post-match meal in Croke Park, and then there was the homecoming.

Hundreds waited in the club for their arrival. A special marquee had been erected. And then the word came. "They were on their way."

All were out the main entrance as the bus came across from the Spawell roundabout and turned onto the Firhouse Road.

The bus pulled up. Home were the heroes. As many a tear was shed in Páirc Uí Mhurchú, Boden’s compact, cosy theatre.

"It was such a special night. Something that we’ll all remember. It was such a lovely time. There was such a great atmosphere in the club and all around the area. The excitement building from the time we won the Dublin final and all the way through Leinster and then to Croke Park."

Andrew doesn’t say it, but his collection of scores proved pivotal along the way. He has always been the sharpest of finishers. A first-class free-taker.

When Boden won the Dublin Senior Football Championship final in 2009 against St Jude’s, he was the top-scorer with 2-5. Managing that day was Liam O’Dwyer, who decorated the jerseys of An Caisleán, St James’s Gaels and Boden.

Liam played some of his best football under the lights of the Iveagh Grounds in the Evening Herald Floodlit Cup.

When the Covid-19 lockdown began, the footballers of St James’s Gaels staged a 30-day sponsored run in isolation to help the heroic efforts of those on the front line at St James’s Hospital.

Andrew is on Liam’s management crew with the Ballyboden minor footballers. "I’m just giving Liam a bit of a hand. He puts a lot into it.

"Everybody is missing the football at the moment, and we are all looking forward to getting back when the time is right."

Andrew keeps fit by going out for a run. His Dad, Donie, is a pillar of the club and the Dublin County Board.

Donie shared in the excitement of that unforgettable adventure along the All-Ireland road. A journey that ended on a St Patrick’s Night with the Boden bus, led by the blue flashing lights of the Garda escort, bringing home the All-Ireland champions.

Memorable, joyous days that all at Boden will cherish forever.

Online Editors