Galway's Shane Walsh wants to move to Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes before the start of the county championship

Galway star Shane Walsh has confirmed his intention to join Kilmacud Crokes in time to play in the upcoming Dublin championship.

In a brief statement Walsh pointed out that he was now studying and living in Dublin and that while he intended to return to his home club of Kilkerrin-Clonberne before the end of his playing days, a switch to the Stillorgan-based club was “the right move” for him.

“I’m living and studying in Dublin now so it’s the right move for me at this point in my career. Kilmacud Crokes are a great club and it would be a wonderful challenge,” he said.

Walsh (29) worked in banking before returning to college last year is studying a BA (Hons) in Physical Education at Portobello Institute in the city and travelled over and back to Galway for training this year.

“Thanks to John (Divilly) I’ve got a lift from him to training from Dublin a number of times throughout the season but travel certainly takes its toll on the body. I love football and want to keep playing for as long as I can,” Walsh said.

Previously, Kilkerrin-Clonberne chairman Ian Hynes confirmed that the club would resist any switch.

“We are absolutely devastated. We have tried to persuade him to stay and nothing has been formally signed yet," he said.

“We are going to fight this all the way. We recognise that Shane has given the club loyal service, but he is such an inspirational figure for all the young players coming through. Everybody here is in shock, particularly the juvenile players because he was such to hero to them.

“We believe it is wrong that a huge club like Kilmacud Crokes are allowed to do this. We are trying to keep the GAA alive in rural Ireland. We have 70 adult members and there are 600 houses in the parish.”

Walsh's acquisition would be a significant boost for Crokes who start the defence of their Dublin SFC title on Saturday when they face Raheny in Parnell Park. They were narrowly beaten by Kilcoo in the All-Ireland club final back in February.