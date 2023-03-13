Former Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy has described the sudden death of Liam Kearns as “a huge blow to the GAA family”.

Offaly football boss Kearns died suddenly last night at the age of 61.

Kearns, Limerick-based but originally from Kerry with whom he won an All-Ireland minor title in 1980, has been one of the highest profile football managers over the last two decades, having taken charge of Limerick, Laois and Tipperary before replacing John Maughan in Offaly last autumn.

Kearns managed the Tipp footballers while Sheedy was at the helm of the hurlers during his second sting with the county.

“It’s really trough. It’s a huge blow to the GAA family,” said Sheedy on the Sunday Game. “A huge blow to everyone, especially Liam’s close family and friends. He gave a lifetime service to the GAA, both as a player and a manager. His contribution has been incredible really.

"I was very lucky and fortunate to get to meet him when he was across from me managing Tipp at the same time. We got to spend a few days together in America, days I will always remember. He was great fun and a smashing fella who loved the game and gave so much to the GAA. It’s another really really tough blow to the GAA family. My thoughts are with Angela and all of the family.”

Donal Og Cusack added: “Our hearts go out to his family, his club, his county and all his colleagues. Our games are important, but our people are even more important.”

Tributes have been flooding in on social media since the news was announced last night.

