‘It’s probably time to have a proper review of the competition’ – Dessie Farrell calls for provincial change

DESSIE FARRELL has called on the GAA to review a creaking provincial system after his Dublin charges steamrolled Louth to win their 13th consecutive Leinster SFC title.

The Dubs eventually ran out 5-21 to 0-15 winners over Mickey Harte’s rookie finalists. The 21-point margin, coupled with 14-point victories for Galway and Kerry last weekend, meant that three of the four provincial finals have resulted in cakewalks.

“The GAA won't need me to tell them this,” Farrell said afterwards. “For years I've been banging that particular drum.

“Look, I get it, it's quite political. Provincial councils have been established a long time and feel that they have a role and a responsibility and that their contribution is important to the GAA.

“While that is definitely the case, I think it's probably time to have a proper review of the competition and see who does this benefit, these big wins, the big discrepancies between teams. Is there a better mixture?

“So, my tune hasn't changed on that in a number of years. This year is slightly different in that we're now going to step into the real competition, and that's going to be very interesting and very exciting. It's hard to accommodate everybody, I get that and I'm sure it's very much on the GAA's and the Central Council's and Congress's own radar.”

Read more Dublin swat Louth aside to clinch 13th straight Leinster title in one-sided final

Dublin have won their last 13 Leinster finals by, on average, over 12 points per game – but Farrell warned that there’s “a big step-up in class coming at us fairly quickly”, starting against Roscommon in a fortnight.

The Dublin boss is hopeful that Jack McCaffrey will be fit, despite departing with a leg injury soon after kicking his second point.

“He just had an awareness - this great word now that we all have - of something going on. But it's not too bad, thankfully, I think he's going to be okay,” said Farrell.

He also indicated that Mick Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan and Evan Comerford will be back in contention soon.

“Mick’s exams, I think, are early this week. He’s been training away but just to take a bit of pressure off him we excused him from this, which we’ve no problem with because he has a really big set of exams coming up,” Farrell reported.

“Eoin Murchan is working his way back and working hard in rehab, so we hope to have him back in two weeks’ time as well. Evan is training with us. He’s back on the pitch this week.”