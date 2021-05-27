‘It’s phenomenal what Colm has done for Banner’ – Kelly

Gordon Kelly was coming to what felt like the tail end of his Clare career before a meeting with newly-appointed Banner football boss Colm Collins quickly left him in no doubt about what the future held.

Kelly was a bit “burnt” having started out with the Banner County at the end of 2005, but Collins helped to rejuvenate him – as well as the county as a whole since his arrival in 2014 – over the next seven seasons before he eventually bowed out last December at 37.

Neither Kelly nor Clare would have enjoyed the glory days that saw them win promotion from Division 4, quickly followed by Division 3 success and an unforgettable run to the All-Ireland quarter-final in 2016 had it not been for Collins’ timely entrance.

“It’s phenomenal what he’s done when you look at it. When Colm came in a few of us were at a low point and I was considering how long more I’d continue playing,” Kelly said.

“I met with Colm, I suppose I was just a little bit burnt from it at that stage, and within a minute or two he had my enthusiasm back up because he was thinking big when he came in. I could see that and his energy rubbed off on me.”

More than any of his other attributes, Kelly lauds Collins as “a good person that puts people first ahead of the team” with his personality enticing various people into the background to drive football forward.

Kelly recalls one occasion when the “hardy bunch” of supporters that follow Clare to every game encountered some difficulty and Collins’ response showed just how respectful he is.

“We were coming back from a game and the supporters’ bus was coming back as well and it was after breaking down. Colm pulled in and we let all of the supporters onto our bus,” he said.

“We went back together and they were the hardy bunch that went to every game. That’s the type of character that Colm would be, he’d be respectful to everyone.”

Collins stands on the verge of his greatest achievement yet, with victory or a draw against Cork in Cusack Park on Sunday leaving them one win away from Division 1 in what would be an astonishing rise.

Kelly has enjoyed watching their Division 2 wins over Laois and Kildare as an “enthusiastic supporter”, having called time on one of the longest active

inter-county careers in recent times with 15 seasons in saffron and blue under his belt.

The St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay clubman never gave anything less than 100 per cent on the pitch, with Kerry superstar David Clifford remarking last year that the teak tough defender was the “toughest I’ve marked” in a glowing tribute.

Kelly revelled in the good championship runs which they went on during an unbroken service to his county, with only a few small knocks picked up along the way, and how he used his natural surroundings of the Wild Atlantic Way to his benefit.

“I spent all my time on the table to make sure that I was able to stay on the pitch, they were sick of rubbing me,” he joked before revealing the secret to his longevity.

“The Atlantic Ocean is magic. There’s crutches left all along the sand from people that went into it and didn’t need them when they came back out. I just looked after myself and followed what the S&Cs told me, I was lucky that I worked with a lot of very good S&Cs.

“Towards the end I worked with Robert Mulcahy, who is one of the top in the game, and all of our medical staff were great.

“When you’re playing at inter-county (level), it’s not really just about what you do but the people that support you as well.”

Kelly is glad there was nothing left in the tank when he hung up his county boots, but he’s delighted to see another veteran, in brilliant forward David Tubridy, still flying high, while the influx of youth enthuses him.

“You play for as long as you can because when it’s gone it’s gone forever, so I just stayed with it as long as I could. There’s plenty of lads playing in their 30s and I was looking at David Tubridy and he’s well into his 30s and still playing fantastic stuff.

“You go and play as long as you can because there’s plenty of time to be a supporter afterwards. There’s no one who’s not replaceable at inter-county level so it’s fantastic to see the young lads getting their opportunity and taking it. They’re a great bunch. That’s not going to change if they lose a game or two or if they win a game or two, they’re giving their best, there’s no egos in there.”

One thing he’ll never understand, though, is compression leggings and he won’t be adapting to that growing trend. “No, absolutely not. Not a hope. They’re a pair of tights!”

Kelly remains true to himself.