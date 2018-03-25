'It's outrageous' - Roscommon manager Kevin McStay slams GAA's gamble on fixtures

Roscommon boss Kevin McStay has described the GAA's decision not to have the final round of Division Two games on the same day as 'outrageous'.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have gambled that today's fixtures in the second flight will determine the promotion and relegation standings with the Down-Tipperary and Louth-Meath games to be played at a later date if required.

The fixture farce could impact on Roscommon's bid to return to Division One. Should they lose to Cork later today and Tipperary beat Cavan, that would leave them tied on nine points with Tipp and the Breffni men with an inferior points difference meaning that Tipp could lose to Down in their re-scheduled game and still qualify at the Rossies expense.

Speaking to the Irish Mail On Sunday, McStay said: "There is a huge risk involved. "It is wrong to all teams who have something at stake that a stand-alone fixture could yet be played that could impact the rsest. It is outrageous really that these games are going ahead and that the planners are reduced to 'hoping' we produce finalists for the following week.

"Where do you come across stuff like this? Any league should conclude with all games finishing on the same day. "The Tipperary-Down game could be a huge game for Roscommon, Cavan and Meath and it should not happen."

