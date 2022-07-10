It’s now or never for Kerry - they simply must beat Dublin today

Outsiders love getting all Liga Mammy with the Kerry fans. Liga Mammy was a cartoon character who enumerated the qualities of the titular product on an RTÉ ad back in the day.

As she rattled on at length while holding the biscuit beyond the reach of her high chair bound child, the exasperated infant finally exploded with frustration and roared, “Where’s my Liga!” At which point Liga Mammy tut-tutted, “Children these days. So demanding.”

The Kingdom supporters have received many similarly condescending lectures in recent years. But they, like the undernourished toddler, have every right to be impatient.

Like supporters of Brazil, Manchester United and the All Blacks, the Kingdom’s fans expect the best because winning is their most important tradition. It’s the nature of the f*****g animal.

Calls for patience and realism from outside the county fall on deaf ears because Kerry is Kerry. It is not Mayo, Meath or even Dublin. And for Kerry a spell which has yielded just one All-Ireland since 2010 verges on catastrophe.

The previous 12-year spell saw five All-Ireland victories. Go back through history in dozen year increments and Sam Maguire has been a regular visitor to the Land of Yerra. Five from 1926 to 1937, four from 1938 to 1949, three times from 1950 to 1961 and 1962 to 1973 and a magnificent seven from 1974 to 1985. Even the relatively fallow spell between 1986 and 1997 was bookended by victories on either side.

Kerry are in a slump of historic proportions. That’s why today’s All-Ireland semi-final may be one of the most important matches in the history of Kerry football. Their meeting with Dublin, with all due respect to the beaten finalists in waiting, could decide the outcome of not just this year’s championship, but several others.

There have been other such pivotal encounters between the counties. Kerry’s 1978 final victory spelt the effective end of the great 1970s Dublin side and began an era of extraordinary Kingdom dominance under Mick O’Dwyer.

And Dublin’s triumph in the 2011 decider not only ended long torment at the hands of Kerry, but raised the curtain on an age when Dublin would surpass even the achievements of O’Dwyer’s incredible outfit.

For a few crazy minutes in 2019, as Kerry’s young side led the five-in-a-row seeking Dubs going into injury-time, another historical turning point seemed on hand. Even after Dean Rock nailed the equaliser, some suggested we’d just witnessed a change in the balance of power.

The replay provided a sobering rebuttal of such notions with the six points separating the teams at the end probably an accurate gauge of where both stood at the time. Dublin had, after all, played over half of the first match a man short after Jonny Cooper’s sending off.

That game did, however, seem to herald the birth of a new rivalry. We waited eagerly to see if Kerry would close the gap in subsequent championship duels. Predicting back then that the teams wouldn’t meet again for three years would have seemed far-fetched. Like forecasting that some ill-advised Chinese bat virus research would result in a championship without spectators in the depths of winter.

But that’s what happened and the unexpected interregnum means a Kerry team once thought to have time on its side is now under pressure to deliver.

The contrast between an ageing Dublin side and a tyro Kerry outfit isn’t as great as back in 2019. Dublin’s average age is 28, Kerry’s is around 26. The Dubs will have four starters in their 30s and Kerry three.

Jack O’Connor’s appointment as manager is the clearest illustration of Kerry’s new sense of urgency. His move to manage Kildare in 2019 suggested even the man himself felt his race was run in Kerry. Yet here he is back in charge, ten years since his last championship season with the Kingdom. It’s a big gamble but his county was left with no other option.

Kerry’s slump hasn’t entirely dispelled their mystique. How else can you explain their favourite status?

Dublin seem like far more logical front-runners. Had an encroachment not given Rob Hennelly a chance to retake his last ditch 45 in last year’s semi-final against Mayo, they’d probably be seeking eight in a row.

The only first-teamer they’ve lost since easily winning in 2020 is Stephen Cluxton. Disastrous league campaign notwithstanding, Dublin are a much less questionable quantity than a Kerry team who’ve come up short when it matters.

In the last five years Kerry have been knocked out of the championship by Mayo, Galway, Cork and Tyrone as well as Dublin. Today’s starting line-up will probably include nine of the team beaten in the Super 8 just four years ago by a Galway side largely dismantled since.

Those players are more experienced now yet lack the kind of major championship victory which has been second nature to Dublin. So why the favouritism? Perhaps because when we look at David Clifford, Seán O’Shea, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Geaney et al, we see the shadows of Sheehy, Spillane, Liston and the ó Sés.

There is a feeling that this undoubtedly talented team is just one major championship victory away from really flourishing. Securing a first title could enable their prodigious youngsters to push on and remake this era in their image.

Defeating Dublin could be as epoch-defining an achievement for Kerry as it was in 1978. Not least because a loss might spell the end for Dessie Farrell. One All-Ireland title in three seasons would seem a poor return for a manager who inherited a

five-in-a-row team.

A loss could leave Dublin facing a period of transition for both management and players. But if they win, Farrell can emulate Gavin by gradually rebuilding the team while it’s still at the top.

That would spell disaster for Kerry. If even their second greatest manager of all time can’t steer them past the Dubs, the Kingdom face the appalling vista of a Dublin boot stamping on their face forever.

There’s a lot at stake for Dublin too. A loss would spell the end of their greatest golden age. But unlike Kerry, they’d at least have the consolation of recent success.

Sometimes just one moment of inspiration from one player alters the course of history. Cluxton puts a last second free over the bar or Mikey Sheehy chips the ball over Paddy Cullen and a wonderful beauty is born.

Games like today’s can change everything. The 2022 Cluxton or Sheehy waits in the wings.

Shefflin can look back with pride on first season in Galway hot seat

Henry Shefflin can be proud of his first year as an inter-county manager. It might not have been all plain sailing but Galway’s performance against Limerick, following their quarter-final victory over Cork, shows he has the Tribesmen moving in the right direction.

Shefflin achieved this despite the enormous emotional burden which must have been imposed by the death of his younger brother Paul back in March. It was an effort as honourable as any he produced on the pitch.

Those prematurely awarding victory to Brian Cody in the personal battle between the two men should probably hold their horses for a bit. The success or otherwise of Kilkenny’s season depends on how they do in the final against Limerick.

Should they ship the same kind of beating they suffered three years ago against Tipperary, it’ll be hard to argue that Kilkenny have made progress. In fact, the only way Cody can be said to have ‘answered his critics’ is if the Cats win the final. Just getting there hardly constitutes cause for celebration in a county with Kilkenny’s record.

If they do win the decider it will probably be the greatest managerial achievement of Cody’s illustrious career. But let’s see what happens before we start pronouncing definitive judgements on his season.

McManus should be listed among most influential

Lists of the most influential figures in Irish sport rarely include the name of JP McManus. But they should.

Limerick’s favourite plutocrat has been much in evidence over the past week. First he took in the latest All-Ireland hurling semi-final victory by his native county whose recent successes owe not a little to McManus’s financial backing.

Then it was off to Adare Manor to oversee the running of his remarkable Pro-Am which featured an array of world-class golfing talent and has raised over €140m for charity to date.

In April he clinched racing’s Irish champion owner title for the 19th time. The previous month Constitution Hill’s triumph in the Supreme Novices Hurdle was as impressive a Cheltenham victory as has been seen in the colours of the Festival’s all-time leading owner.

Cheltenham was also the venue where Chantry House gave McManus his landmark 4,000th winner in January. It’s been some year for the man who first burst on to the sporting scene as Ireland’s most daring gambler. The bookie bashing ‘Sundance Kid’ of the 1970s has come a long way.