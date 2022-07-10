| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s now or never for Kerry - they simply must beat Dublin today

&lsquo;Jack O&rsquo;Connor&rsquo;s appointment as manager is the clearest illustration of Kerry&rsquo;s new sense of urgency.&rsquo; Picture by Ramsey Cardy Expand

Close

&lsquo;Jack O&rsquo;Connor&rsquo;s appointment as manager is the clearest illustration of Kerry&rsquo;s new sense of urgency.&rsquo; Picture by Ramsey Cardy

‘Jack O’Connor’s appointment as manager is the clearest illustration of Kerry’s new sense of urgency.’ Picture by Ramsey Cardy

‘Jack O’Connor’s appointment as manager is the clearest illustration of Kerry’s new sense of urgency.’ Picture by Ramsey Cardy

Eamonn Sweeney

Outsiders love getting all Liga Mammy with the Kerry fans. Liga Mammy was a cartoon character who enumerated the qualities of the titular product on an RTÉ ad back in the day.

As she rattled on at length while holding the biscuit beyond the reach of her high chair bound child, the exasperated infant finally exploded with frustration and roared, “Where’s my Liga!” At which point Liga Mammy tut-tutted, “Children these days. So demanding.”

Most Watched

Privacy