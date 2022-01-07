'It's not in my plans this year' - Paul Mannion shuts door on Dublin for 2022

Paul Mannion will not be part of Dessie Farrell’s Dublin senior football squad for 2022 after the three-time All-Star revealed that “it’s not in my plans for this year”.

The 28-year-old stepped away from the Dubs in the wake of their six-in-a-row triumph in 2020, but it had been hoped the Kilmacud Crokes sharpshooter may be coaxed back into the fold after a scintillating club season.

Mannion, a six-time All-Ireland SFC winner, poured cold water on any chances of appearing in sky blue this year, however, and admits that he is “happy out” with his decision while the door remains open for a comeback in the future.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of the lads. I’ve told them that it’s not in my plans for this year and that I don’t want for it to be a distraction for them,” Mannion said ahead of tomorrow’s AIB Leinster club SFC final against Kildare side Naas.

“I’ve told them that my attention is focusing on the club now, that I’m enjoying that. Dessie made clear to me last year when I was stepping away that the door will still be open. My team-mates said similar to me.

“I did really appreciate that, because I often don’t know what I want to do from one week to the next, never mind one year to the next. For the time being I’m happy out with the decision. The plan is just to stick with that for the year.”

Mannion also allayed fears over his availability for tomorrow’s final after a recent knee injury – and insists that he’s “good to go”.

“It just kind of flared up a bit in the following days after the semi-final so I took, like, a week or 10 days off and was able to train last weekend. One more session tonight to get through and I should be good to go again.”