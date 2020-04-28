'It's not an admission of intentional wrong-doing' - Carlow's Ray Walker accepts four-year ban over positive test

CARLOW footballer Ray Walker has confirmed that he is the GAA player who committed an anti-doping violation in February.

The 35 year old released a statement via the GPA, revealing that he intends to serve the four-year ban "because I want this episode over and done with."

Walker conceded the ban would end his inter-county career and most likely, call time on his time with club, O’Hanrahan’s.

The player insists he “did not intentionally take any banned substance,” adding “anything that was found in my system was there completely unintentionally.”

Having spent a stint away from the squad, Walker also maintained "from the time that I re-joined the Carlow panel in November to the time the test took place in February, I did not receive any anti-doping training or education."

Ray Walker Statement in full

"My name is Ray Walker. I am 35 years-old and returned to the Carlow senior football panel last November following a long absence. I am the player who is at the centre of recent reports about an anti-doping violation.

"In light of the 4-year ban which I now have to serve, which ends my inter-county career, and most likely my club involvement given my age, I want to put the following on the record.

"I did not intentionally take any banned substance. Anything that was found in my system was there completely unintentionally.

"I cannot explain for sure how the substance came to be in my system but I was taking anti-inflammatories for a lower stomach issue around the time of the test.

"I am accepting the 4-year ban because I want this episode over and done with and, at 35, even a lesser ban would still mean I was unlikely to ever return to playing. It is not an admission of intentional wrong doing on my part in any way.

"Finally, from the time that I re-joined the Carlow panel in November to the time the test took place in February, I did not receive any anti-doping training or education.

"I will be making no further comment on this matter and would appreciate that the media would respect my privacy in this regard."

Online Editors