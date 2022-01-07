| 1.3°C Dublin

‘It’s not all about an All-Ireland, you have to enjoy it’ - Kevin McLoughlin on Mayo's journey

Mayo’s Kevin McLoughlin says his enjoyment of the game remains as strong as ever despite defeats 

Knockmore footballer and Mayo county star Kevin McLoughlin ahead of his club's Connacht SFC final clash with Roscommon's Pádraig Pearses on Sunday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Knockmore footballer and Mayo county star Kevin McLoughlin ahead of his club's Connacht SFC final clash with Roscommon's Pádraig Pearses on Sunday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Kevin McLoughlin applies a fresh logic to his county’s latest All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone last September in the context of how it shapes his motivation and that of a team he intends being part of for a 14th season in 2022.

Yes they’ve lost for a sixth time in his case since he first joined the squad in 2009, the same year that Aidan O’Shea and Robbie Hennelly also graduated, now making them the longest serving players after Colm Boyle’s departure. But isn’t every county, he asks, a loser in a particular season if they haven’t won an All-Ireland title?

