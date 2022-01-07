‘It’s not all about an All-Ireland, you have to enjoy it’ - Kevin McLoughlin on Mayo's journey

Kevin McLoughlin applies a fresh logic to his county’s latest All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone last September in the context of how it shapes his motivation and that of a team he intends being part of for a 14th season in 2022.

Yes they’ve lost for a sixth time in his case since he first joined the squad in 2009, the same year that Aidan O’Shea and Robbie Hennelly also graduated, now making them the longest serving players after Colm Boyle’s departure. But isn’t every county, he asks, a loser in a particular season if they haven’t won an All-Ireland title?

Their latest experience, he senses, won’t diminish their motivation to go again in the knowledge that they remain close.

“After losing (a final) there’s always the initial ‘will it ever happen’ mindset. Look, you need to evaluate. We’ve been in so many All-Irelands the last few years that we know we’re very close. We know we’ve a good team. That does bring motivation back, to know that we’ve a good team. There’s the potential to go on and win it this year.

“If every time you fell at the hurdle and you gave up, there’d be no footballers left. Obviously, only one team can win it every year. So essentially every other team has lost the All-Ireland, in a sense. You can’t have doubts. You always need to think that you’ve the chance of winning it. Doubts wouldn’t be a big issue.”

For McLoughlin, the driving force behind Knockmore’s back-to-back Mayo senior championships, that sees them contest a Connacht final against Roscommon’s Pádraig Pearses in Ballina on Sunday and winning that elusive All-Ireland title is one pillar of his continued existence as a Mayo footballer. The other is enjoyment.

Even with the disappointment of those latest All-Ireland final defeats to Tyrone and Dublin he still generates enough of that.

“The ambition to go on and win an All-Ireland, that is one part of it, But that’s not it all. You have to enjoy what you’re doing as well. I do enjoy going to training, meeting the lads, putting in a tough session. All of that keeps bringing me back. If that environment wasn’t good or I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have played as long as I did.

So, we have that ambition to go and win something, but the enjoyment of the whole thing? I don’t think you can give 13 years of service without enjoying what you’re doing.

“The one thing I’d take from this All-Ireland just gone – we didn’t perform to the level we were hoping. We knew Tyrone were a serious team. Maybe people might say otherwise but we were well aware of how good a team Tyrone were. But we didn’t perform to our capability. That was the most disappointing thing.”

The reaction to last September’s defeat appeared more fractious than others with Mayo, through an initial statement from the board and their secretary Dermot Butler’s subsequent report to convention, as well as GAA president Larry McCarthy, all condemning some of the personal abuse, particularly online, aimed in the direction of players and management.

McLoughlin, by his own admission not a ‘prolific’ social media user, says he managed to avoid it.

“Obviously I was very aware from listening to people that there was stuff going on, but as a player I just avoided it. That’s the only thing I can do – avoid it and stick with your team-mates and not let any external people or factors play a part in how we are feeling or anything like that.”

As it happened, he went back with his club for an important league match the following week against Charlestown which was the best therapy for him.

“There’s nothing better than getting back on the horse and going playing a game. When you are out on the pitch, you aren’t worried about what happened in a previous game and you leave everything off the pitch for that moment.”

Whether Oisín Mullin commits to an AFL career with Geelong, having been registered by them for the 2022 season, will probably become clearer in the coming days, but if he does follow through, McLoughlin acknowledges he will be a loss.

“It happened to a certain extent when I was first coming on with Pearse Hanley. You’re aware that he’s such a good player and a big loss but one player won’t win Connachts or All-Irelands or anything like that. We’ll find another player. Best of luck to him but we have to move on without him.”

Under Ray Dempsey, improvement has been strong since his first season in charge when they found themselves in a relegation semi-final.

“That was due to a lot of factors, injuries being one thing, we had a lot of them, I was struggling with a groin injury, plus a couple of others. So, overall we had a terrible year and to a certain extent Ray probably had to go back to the drawing board, look to a bit more youth, and ask can we build on this team? Over the last three years or so he’s tried to improve us.”

Castlebar and Ballina lead the roll of honour in Mayo but Knockmore are third, a testament to the interest in the game where the catchment area is small.

“As a country club, one thing we are good at is hanging on to good players. The team that won in 2020, we were very young. We won it with three guys starting who were minor the year before and maybe two other guys who were minor two years previous.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​