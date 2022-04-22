It’s never easy to step into the breach in mid-season

Even in Utopian times – after an uplifting league, with complete player buy-in and with an incorrigible winner like Mick O’Dwyer preaching his gospel of positivity - Wicklow footballers would struggle to be viewed as anything but also-rans for the Delaney Cup.

They are, after all, the only Leinster county never to claim its flagship senior football championship.

But Micko has long departed the Garden County and 2022, so far, has been a giant leap from Utopia.

Relegation to Division 4 is scarcely ideal preparation for hosting Laois this Sunday – the only consolation being that their opponents have joined them through the same trap door. But Wicklow’s predicament doesn’t end there.

Losing a manager mid-season is never a good look . . . and instead of Colin Kelly making his SFC baptism with Wicklow this weekend, that task will be shared by Alan Costello and Gary Duffy, who’ve been in the position barely seven weeks.

Against this backdrop, Kevin O’Brien is hoping Wicklow’s stop-start season can ignite just in time. “The thing about it is, Laois haven’t been running too well either. So, to me, it’s in Aughrim, it’s a great draw,” says Wicklow’s only football All-Star, and a man with his finger on the pulse, having managed the county U-20s in the previous two seasons.

“To lift confidence, to lift spirits, there’s only one way – to put in a performance. And if you get a good performance and you get a win, suddenly everything is healed a little bit – not fully.

“It can be done,” O’Brien maintains. “I’ve been on teams for years, with Wicklow, where things didn’t go well … then we got a win and, all of a sudden, everything was rosy for a while. But, look, you have to have everything right; you have to be very professional when it’s inter-county now. There can be no weaknesses.”

Wicklow are scarcely the first county faced with mid-stream managerial upheaval; they are merely the latest.

It has been a particular modern-day trend in Leinster football. Over the last 20 years it has happened twice in Carlow and an incredible three times in Offaly. Westmeath were forced to change managers in 2010 and, during the Covid-hijacked season of 2020, Wexford turned to Shane Roche after Kerry legend Paul Galvin stepped away that September, citing “new time and travel commitments”.

Change

Kelly, the former Louth star forward, had already managed his native county and Westmeath before enlisting with Wicklow last October. By early March he was gone, the county board citing “a change in work commitments”, although sceptics couldn’t help but wonder if poor results or other behind-the-scenes factors had contributed to his sudden departure.

Within days, Costello and Duffy were installed as joint-bosses for the rest of the season. Costello, a former Mayo senior panellist, was already managing the Wicklow U-20s while Duffy, a former Wicklow player, had coached the U-20s during Kevin O’Brien’s tenure. The new duo had also been part of Kelly’s management team, offering a level of continuity, but their senior reign started with a grim 12-point loss at home to Laois.

There followed an encouraging win in Longford (while amassing 20 points) but a last-day defeat to table-toppers Louth sealed Wicklow’s fate. And now, this Sunday, they face fellow strugglers who’ll be joining them in next year’s Division 4: Laois.

Thirteen years ago, Tom Cribbin embraced a similar situation to Wicklow’s new duo. Richie Connor, who skippered Offaly to their famous All-Ireland ambush of Kerry in 1982, had lasted just three defeats (in the O’Byrne Cup, Shield and league opener) before a player heave prompted his resignation.

A management team of three former players briefly filled in before former Laois boss Cribbin took over. After a long break from the inter-county game, the timing suited.

Taking over mid-season “didn’t bother me, because I knew Offaly football reasonably okay. Now, I didn’t know it as well as I thought I did! Obviously, some of the older players probably weren’t happy with the set-up and got rid of Richie … so it wasn’t an easy experience.

“Probably, in hindsight, it wasn’t a good decision by me to go in at that stage. Probably what you should do in that instance, when you have someone of that calibre that’s given so much to a county, they should rally around the person and let him see it out.

“Like, he was only in it a couple of months … you kind of have to back him. Surely to God they’d done their homework and knew where the weaknesses were, and you get the people that are strong in the areas that he’s weak in as part of the set-up. And you make sure then that you have a good set-up.”

Cribbin, you could say, started an Offaly trend. Tom Coffey took over in April 2012 after Gerry Cooney’s resignation, just months into a reign that ended in relegation to Division 4. Stephen Wallace lasted marginally longer: already under suspension arising from a Kerry club game, he was sacked by the Offaly county board in the wake of their 2018 Leinster SFC defeat to Wicklow, with Paul Rouse taking over for the qualifiers.

Another man who has managed Offaly, Pat Flanagan, stepped in as Westmeath boss in April 2010, Brendan Hackett’s shortlived reign having ended amid player unrest after seven straight Division 2 defeats.

Flanagan had previously managed Tyrrellspass and, in 2009, had served as a Westmeath selector under Tomás Ó Flatharta, so he knew the scene. His focus was unerring.

“The league was history,” Flanagan explains. “Basically, we had the idea of working towards a one-game scenario in the championship … trying to ensure that, when they went out, we got the best performance out of them.”

Squeeze

It was enough to squeeze past O’Dwyer’s Wicklow but, even as “fellas started believing in themselves” again, Westmeath came up marginally short against an in-form Louth in the Leinster semi-final.

“A huge opportunity,” Flanagan laments.

Reflecting on Wicklow’s current position, and given the conditioning programmes and total lifestyle commitments that are now a prerequisite for every serious inter-county player, Tom Cribbin points to the need for a long-term vision.

While praising Costello and Duffy for their bravery in stepping into the breach, Cribbin stresses: “Wicklow won’t make any inroads unless they put a five-year plan in place. They need to get a guy that’s willing to buy into a three or five-year plan – and they need to back him, they need to be patient, and they need to develop young people.”

In the short term, however, there’s still a championship showdown to win. As Flanagan concludes, it’s all about “getting into guys’ heads” to produce one big 70 minutes. “It doesn’t matter what county you’re involved with, or what team, you always can get people up to a different level for one scenario – so that’s the way I would be taking it, one step at a time.”