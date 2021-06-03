‘It’s just one of those tricky ones’ – Dublin veterans Rock and O’Sullivan facing championship fitness race

DEAN Rock and Cian O’Sullivan are both hoping to be back in action by the time Dublin’s championship campaign begins on July 4th, although neither are currently able to give a definitive return date from their respective injuries.

Two of Dublin’s most influential players of the past decade, neither have played a minute in any of the three league games so far. Indeed, Rock and O’Sullivan have not been part of any of Dublin’s three matchday panels so far.

Rock, speaking at the launch of RTÉ summer of sport, revealed he is currently nursing a back injury.

“I just have to get it right,” he explained.

“It’s just one of those tricky ones. It’s just trying to bide my time and get ready for championship.”

O’Sullivan, meanwhile, hasn’t played for Dublin since last year’s League victory over Meath in Parnell Park on October 17th.

He suffered further complications to his long-standing hamstring issue and didn’t play a minute of Dublin’s subsequent championship campaign.

Now 33, there had been speculation as to whether O’Sullivan may retire, given his repeated struggles over the past few years.

At the launch, O’Sullivan admitted his absence from Dublin’s team has been “dictated by the physical situation.”

He added: “It’s going well. I’m happy with the progress to date. It’s just a quick season that I don’t get too much time to focus on these things.

“So everything is geared towards the next three weeks.”

O’Sullivan carved a niche as a holding centre-back in the Dublin team after their last championship defeat to Donegal in 2014. Having won All-Irelands at corner-back (2011) and midfield (2013), he became one of the most important players on the team.

His ability to read the play there was one of the primary drivers in Jim Gavin building a more secure side, kick-starting their record-breaking run of All-Irelands.

A return to fitness for O’Sullivan would be hugely welcome by Dublin management, given the recent hamstring injury sustained by centre-back mainstay John Small.

O’Sullivan admitted his enforced absence has been “frustrating.”

“I’m probably used to watching at this stage,” he admitted.

“It’s been a while. There’s a greater purpose in the team. But every player wants to play every single time, so it’s frustrating when you can’t.

“But injuries are part of the gig. Every player has their personal story.”

In Rock’s absence, Cormac Costello has taken over as Dublin’s free-taker and his running tally of 3-22 makes Costello the joint-leading scoring in this year’s league, along with David Clifford.

Asked whether Costello’s increased game time and form would come at his own expense, Rock said: “We’re both free takers so there’s natural comparisons. But myself and Cormac have played on the same team on numerous occasions and numerous times.

“That’s the strength of our team, the competition for places. That’s what has made us be successful over the last number of years, that’s what we hope will continue us to be successful.

“You see other guys just coming on to the scene, you see Collie Basquel there as well. So there’s lots of guys putting their hands up and making sure that me and Cian, that when we come back, we have to earn it. And we wouldn’t want it any other way.”