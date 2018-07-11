Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé has called for the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to release the times and dates for the remainder of the games in the Super 8s.

'It's insane and unfair' - Tomás Ó Sé criticises the GAA for not releasing the dates and times for all the Super 8 fixtures

Dates and times for this weekend's Super 8s games were released on Monday but Ó Sé believes the eight teams and supporters should be given the times and dates for the rest of their games so they can plan their journeys around the country.

The new Super 8s format will see fans travelling long distances to follow their county's exploits with Dublin heading to Omagh, Kildare off to Killlarney, Galway playing in Newbridge etc.

Ó Sé believes that the fixtures for the two remaining weekends (July 21-22 and August 4-5) should be released as soon as possible so that patrons can make arrangements to attend the the games.

The Irish Independent columnist tweeted this morning: "Has to be some reason by @officialgaa for it but it’s insane and unfair on counties and especially supporters that they don’t know times and dates for next weeks super 8s and beyond!!! Kildare going to Killarney Dubs going to Omagh. Logistic nightmare"

