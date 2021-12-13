| 4°C Dublin

It's going to take time before Kerry become a Kingdom again

Pat Spillane

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor faces many issues in his third term in charge of the Kingdom Expand

Three weeks before Christmas the last county final of 2020 was wrapped up in Tralee.

That sentence alone says much about the GAA’s fixtures calendar. However, let’s not dwell on the negative.

