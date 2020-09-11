'It's going to be six months to a year getting back into the swing of it' - McKenna not expecting easy transition

TALKS have already commenced between Conor McKenna and Tyrone boss Mickey Harte but the former AFL star insists that it will take time for him transition from the oval ball to inter-county football.

McKenna retired from AFL earlier this week citing homesickness after a distinguished career with the Essendon Bombers and could yet feature for the Red Hand in this year's winter championship having had conversations with Harte.

The Eglish clubman, a star of the Tyrone minor side which reached the 2013 All-Ireland final before being recruited Down Under, spoke of his ongoing discussions with the three-time All-Ireland-winning boss since he briefly returned home earlier this year.

"When I came back in February, I was chatting him a bit and probably over the last three or four weeks it's just been general chit-chat," McKenna told the Irish Independent just before departing home for Ireland.

"I knew myself I was getting closer to that stage where I was going to leave so I just had a small chat with him but nothing major yet. Playing for Tyrone has always been something that's been the draw towards home.

"The way the season has gone it has probably worked out well for it but whether they think it's the best option for the team that I join in at the latter stages is another thing. We'll just have to see what happens and see if the call comes."

McKenna has no hesitation in admitting that he'd take Harte's hand off for a place on the Tyrone squad as he aims to "fulfil his dream" to line out for the Ulster side, although he knows that a lot of hard work awaits him.

"It's something I've always dreamt of, I didn't dream of playing AFL, I dreamt of playing with Tyrone so that's something I definitely want to fulfil at some stage," he said.

"But people think it's going to be easy and 'he's going to walk back into the team' but I can't see that. Talking to other AFL players back home, it's probably going to be a long six or eight months or a year getting back into the swing of things."

The 24-year-old could yet give his best years to Tyrone and he's looking forward to hitting his peak over the coming seasons and contributing what he can to the cause as the wait goes on for their first Sam Maguire since 2008.

"I always said it to friends that I'd like to be in my peak time playing Gaelic rather than AFL because I've more of a love for Gaelic.

"Coming home at 24, hopefully over the next two or three years I'll get up to peak fitness and ability. It's definitely something to look forward to."

Online Editors