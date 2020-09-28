'It's far from ideal' - Longford facing lengthy absentee list for start of League campaign

Padraic Davis could be without a large cohort of his Longford panel until a matter of days before they resume their Allianz Football League campaign in Derry on October 17.

Davis is willing to accept such a compromise because he can see no alternative after the already-delayed Longford SFC was held up again last weekend, with both semi-finals postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Two players from defending champions Killoe Emmet Óg tested positive for coronavirus last week, prompting Longford GAA to postpone both senior semi-finals (Killoe/Mostrim and Longford Slashers/Mullinalaghta) along with the IFC final between Ardagh and Killashee.

This latest delay follows a protracted hold-up as the Killoe club fought a 48-week suspension over an unpaid fine, eventually succeeding in a case taken to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

"It’s far from ideal for us. At the end of the day, I think we’re probably going to be impacted more so than anybody. But look it, we can’t be selfish on this, we have to just find a way to get it resolved," Davis told Independent.ie.

Looking to the bigger picture, he expressed doubts about Croke Park’s ability to run off the All-Ireland SFC on schedule in the midst of a worsening health crisis.

"We’re very conscious of numbers rising all the time. When you look right down to the end, to an All-Ireland final on December 19, realistically are we going to get there?" he wondered aloud.

"It’s going to be a big, big ask to get it done. I don’t know what the GAA’s ruling on this is if inter-county squads go positive in testing … does it move on without them?

"So, look, it will challenge them sorely. But at least, for now, we’re back playing a bit of ball and we’ll see how we get on."

This latest local setback came at a time when Longford fixture-makers were already playing catch-up. The Longford CCC was scheduled to meet last night, but officers were planning on the premise that they won’t be able to proceed this weekend, with the possibility of midweek semi-finals next week and then a final on October 11.

That would be just six days before Longford resume their NFL Division 3 campaign away to Derry, before hosting Cork (October 25) and then facing Louth in their Leinster SFC opener (November 1).

Davis is currently without 15 members of his squad: five from Killoe, including high-profile star Mickey Quinn; four from Mullinalaghta; and two apiece from Mostrim, Slashers and Killashee.

"They’ve no contact with us whatsoever. Not from a Covid point of view, just from the point of leaving them with their clubs," the Longford boss explained.

"I didn’t even make contact with them. I believe, from my playing days, you can’t serve two masters. You have to leave them with their clubs while they’re in that championship."

Davis currently has access to 21 panellists and saluted their 100pc attendance at training once their club involvement ended.

On the subject of completing the club championship by October 11, he said: "We’re totally out of time so, if we have to play games midweek, well then it has to be done.

"I don’t see another way around it. We simply cannot be playing a county final when Longford are back playing national league and championship.

"Now, if I was involved with those clubs personally, if I was given the two choices – do you want to try and get this run off now, or are you happy enough to kick out the semi-finals and final until after Longford exit the championship, at some time in November, I know which I’d be going for.

"I would be going all day long to get it played prior to Longford even kicking off in that national league match."

Online Editors