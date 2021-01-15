It's Dublin v Mayo in the battle to be crowned Footballer of the Year

It's Dublin v Mayo once again - this time in the battle to be crowned Footballer of the Year.

The nominees have been chosen and it's the the two All-Ireland finalists who make up the shortlist with Dublin's Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny nominated alongside Mayo sharpsooter Cillian O'Connor.

In the Young Player of the Year category, it's a clean sweep for James Horan's men with Oisín Mullin, Tommy Conroy and Eoghan McLaughlin all in the running.

Have your say on who should get the nod in our polls below.

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees: Brian Fenton (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Cillian O'Connor (Mayo)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of Year nominees: Oisín Mullin, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin (all Mayo)

Online Editors