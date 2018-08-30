Lee Keegan has said the Mayo players were left "shocked" when they heard manager Stephen Rochford had stepped down.

Lee Keegan has said the Mayo players were left "shocked" when they heard manager Stephen Rochford had stepped down.

'It's disappointing for the players' - Lee Keegan has his say on Stephen Rochford's decision to quit Mayo

Rochford confirmed his departure from the 2017 All Ireland runners up on Monday because he felt he did not have adequate support from the county board.

Mayo officials last night confirmed they have set up a committee to lead the hunt for a new manager with former boss James Horan the favourite to take over.

Speaking on OffTheBallAM this morning, Keegan insisted Rochford owes the county nothing after his three years in charge when he twice brought the Dubs all the way in the All Ireland final.

"We were all a bit shocked as a group to be honest. I think we fully believed that Stephen was going to be our manager for the year ahead," said Keegan.

"I suppose we are in the dark a little because we are involved in club championship and we were notified that Stephen was trying to get a backroom team together so there wasn't a lot of pressure on players to begetting involved. It was more about letting Stephen and the county board work in the backround to get what they needed for us as players.

"We were lucky enough to have Stephen for the last three years and (he) nearly brought us to the Holy Grail on two of those occasions. Really he owes us nothing in terms of what he brought us.

"It's disappointing for players to have to face into a winter of uncertainty on who is going to come in now."

Rochford's decision came as a shock and Keegan feels he was treated "poorly", adding that he was "highly regarded" by the Mayo players.

"Definitely (deserved more support) . You saw from the way we played over the last, well particularly the two years, we were within a breeze of beating probably one of the greatest teams out there and that's not down to luck," continued Keegan.

"That's down to brilliant management, brilliant planning and having that tactical know-how.

"He did believe that we could beat Dublin. The only thing that probably went against us as players is we never won a medal under Stephen which is disappointing for management and a player point of view.

"I think Stephen deserves any bit of praise he got. I think it was handled a bit poorly. Stephen couldn't give us much more as a manager. From a player point of view I know he was highly regarded within the group.

"Stephen's biggest challenge was trying to fill a team of guys who were with us for four or five years. If that was happening in any other county, including Dublin or Kerry or Tyrone, that's a huge void to fill and a lot of pressure on guys and I think you need to take your time and look at the best possible candidates.

"Stephen deserves huge praise and from a personal point of view and a group point of view we can't say no more than thanks to him because he did so much with us and he pushed us to the boundaries we never thought we would go."

Keegan also expressed his hope that there will be Mayo players involved in some capacity in the search for a new manager.

Online Editors