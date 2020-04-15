| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It's crucifying everybody' - Dr Pat O'Neill on the lack of a sporting outlet and why Dublin will still be top dogs when games resume

Former Dublin All-Ireland winner believes Sky Blues will still be the team to beat when action returns

Former Dublin player and manager Dr Pat O&#039;Neill congratulates former Dublin football team manager Jim Gavin on his conferring of the Honorary Freedom of Dublin City in the Round Room at the Mansion House, in Dawson St, Dublin last January. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Dublin player and manager Dr Pat O&#039;Neill congratulates former Dublin football team manager Jim Gavin on his conferring of the Honorary Freedom of Dublin City in the Round Room at the Mansion House, in Dawson St, Dublin last January. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Former Dublin player and manager Dr Pat O'Neill congratulates former Dublin football team manager Jim Gavin on his conferring of the Honorary Freedom of Dublin City in the Round Room at the Mansion House, in Dawson St, Dublin last January. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Former Dublin player and manager Dr Pat O'Neill congratulates former Dublin football team manager Jim Gavin on his conferring of the Honorary Freedom of Dublin City in the Round Room at the Mansion House, in Dawson St, Dublin last January. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

Some day, probably not too soon, the public health experts and the Irish Government will give the green light for major sporting activity to resume.

We will have a championship, hopefully in 2020, but don't bet your collapsing stock market portfolio on it.

And whenever that happens, Dublin footballers will still be the team to beat.