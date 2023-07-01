‘It’s alright when it works’ – Conor McManus has revealed the secret to his spot-kick success at Croke Park

Conor McManus of Monaghan on his way to take a penalty in the penalty shoot-out of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park in Dublin

Conor McManus has revealed the secret to his spot-kick success in Croke Park this evening – aim high.

Not for the first time in his marathon Monaghan career, the veteran three-time All Star emerged as the Farney hero – not once but three times in a matter of 20 minutes.

Firstly, in the death throes of injury-time at the end of extra-time, the 35-year-old sub won a free that he pointed himself to force penalties.

McManus went first in the shootout, steering an unstoppable right-footed kick to the top left corner.

When both sides couldn’t be separated after five kicks apiece, tied at 4-4, McManus went first again in sudden death and this time shot high to the other side of Ethan Rafferty’s net.

“It’s not easy,” McManus admitted after his team had eventually prevailed 9-8 in a shootout of soaring quality in the ultimate pressure-cooker atmosphere.

“When you go first and you score your first one, you’re thinking, ‘Right, that’s my job done.’ But it came back again. I’m just glad it didn’t come back a third time!”

Asked by Paddy Andrews on GAAGO about his second kick, and whether he had changed his mind on the long walk up, he replied: “I don’t even know where I was going, to be honest with you!”

He expanded: “Everybody tells you go low, and ‘keepers will always dive low – very few ‘keepers will dive high. It’s alright when it works.”

Reflecting on a fraught quarter-final that ebbed and flowed throughout, with never more than a point between the two sides, McManus said: “Jesus, we don’t make life easy for ourselves. You knew coming to Croke Park today, ourselves and Armagh, there’s only ever a kick of the ball between us, the last five-ten years in many of the big games.

“We knew it was going to go down to the wire. We hung in there, we dug deep coming towards the end, and we managed to force penalties.

“We were hanging on, but we showed a bit of character, showed a bit of fight.”