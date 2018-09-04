The idea that Tyrone are operating without a marquee forward is nothing more than a "tired sound bite", with Mickey Harte believing that some GAA analysts are "living in the distant past" when it comes to assessing modern-day football.

'It's absolutely childish' - Mickey Harte blasts pundits for 'living in the past' and looking for 'sound bites'

The Red Hand boss is fed up of "childish" descriptions of what is regarded as a marquee attacker and is adamant that they have quality players in abundance up front.

"I just think it's a tired sound bite, it really is. This thing called marquee forwards, it's something of the past. It's not about being a marquee forward, it's about the number of quality finishers wherever they come from on the field," Harte said.

"The marquee has maybe strength, but it's also going to be a great weakness. If you have a marquee forward and he's double-teamed and stuffed out of the game, what do the rest of the people do?

"Do they say 'oh, our marquee forwards are not getting seven or eight points' when we are beaten? I think you need a spread of scorers in the modern game and people capable of taking them.

"And the fact a forward is only described as marquee because he gets six, seven or eight points in a match, to me is absolutely childish. We have plenty of marquee forwards, quality players who can do lots of things with the ball."

Harte has long since abandoned giving too much credence to what is being said about his squad in media circles and he feels many pundits get away with "a lack of independent analysis and thinking" which he describes as "boring".

"People never really dig into them and say, 'is there substance to this kind of statement or not?' Give us something better than that, you know? That's what being an analyst should be about," he added.

"It should be insightful and trying to come up with new ways of describing things rather than leading on some old clichéd throwaway sound bite. Look at what we scored all year without this so-called marquee forward."

Harte has no intention of walking away after their defeat to Dublin and feels they have the tools at their disposal to secure Sam Maguire.

"You might look back and say that I'm on here for three more years and this is just the first of them over, so I have no real desire to walk away from that. No, not at all," he said.

"This is just a wonderful opportunity to experience something really new and to bring a new and young set of players to the highest level.

"I believe it's possible, they believe it's possible, we have to go and do what will be required to make it possible."

