It’s about walking a fine line off main street in league of jeopardy

Nowhere are the rewards quite as treasured or the consequences nearly so ruinous as Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

Top-flight games get bigger billing, the majority of the public’s attention and live TV coverage, while London are quickly becoming the story of the league from Division 4.

But for sheer jeopardy, you can’t look away from Division 2.

As far as promotion goes, the benefits can be distilled into a single statistic: no team has won an All-Ireland SFC from Division 2 since Armagh in 2002.

At the other end, for the seventh- and eighth-placed finishers, relegation and a spring in the murkier backwaters of Division 3 isn’t nearly as bad as the newest consequence: banishment to the Tailteann Cup.

Effective second-class championship citizenship.

Which is probably why the final whistle had barely sounded in weather-beaten Dr Hyde Park on Sunday before Anthony Cunningham and Colm Collins were fully briefed on results elsewhere.

“I’d look at them,” Cunningham admitted. “But it’s all about our own game. Most of our work goes into preparing the team and seeing how lads can improve and work-ons for guys. It’s week on week.

“That’s the big thing about playing week on week. Guys have to take their learning points and move on quickly. We have seen a lot of improvement from a lot of players. But that’s our focus,” said the Roscommon manager.

Roscommon and Clare both brought their unbeaten records to Hyde Park on Sunday and took them home intact. The draw was a fair result in a game heavily dictated by the conditions and both Cunningham and Collins shared the same sentiment that it was a decent one for their respective teams too.

Effectively, it casts them both as promotion hopefuls after three games, albeit Derry – with their 100pc record from three games – and Galway, whose clash with Offaly was called off, are currently favourites for those prized top two spots.

“Look, that’s what the players play and train for so hard,” Cunningham observed. “They’re inter-county players. They’re going to be meeting players that train as hard as them and are as good as them.

“That’s what they want to be doing. Roll on next week.”

Though we’re not quite at the halfway stage, already, the division with the biggest repercussion/reward has split into too distinct groupings: the teams that have yet to lose a game; Roscommon, Clare, Galway and Derry, and those that have yet to win one; Meath, Down, Cork and Offaly.

Whatever aspirations the bottom four had before the league started about moving up in the world, it’s a safe bet that all would settle now for the comfortable obscurity of mid-table, although migrations between the mini leagues-within-a-league are still very possible with an upturn in form.

But Division 2 crystallised over the weekend into two very distinct, very opposing battles.

Which again, might explain why experimentation in the games so far has been minimal.

“We have blooded some players,” Cunningham pointed out. “Niall Richardson got a start today. Niall Higgins came on in the second half. So we’re seeing other players as well, which is good.

“We’re getting game-time into the likes of Cathal Heneghan. Richie Hughes has cemented a place at wing-back and is driving forward.

“We want all new players that haven’t been blooded in the championship to gain as much game-time now as they can.”

On Sunday, Cunningham welcomed back Niall Daly, Ciarán Murtagh and Diarmuid Murtagh for the first time this year, although Conor Hussey – who played against Meath – will miss the next few weeks with a groin injury.

Fergal Lennon is a longer-term absence with a hip problem.

But Roscommon go to Newry next Saturday knowing a win would put them achingly close to yet another promotion.

“There will be a huge fightback from them (Down),” Cunningham insisted. “They got their first point and that’s not going to be easy for us. It’s a challenge. We’re going to meet it face on. And have the height of respect for them and we’ll be gunning for a win.

“There’s no bigger game than playing Down in Newry next Saturday evening for us. We’ll be going there knowing that Down are on the up because they have players back and they got a good draw against Meath.”