‘It’s a top-class position to be in,’ says Davy Burke as Rossie rising picks up more momentum

For the third game in a row, Roscommon timed their run. On this occasion it was Armagh who couldn’t find the answer to the mix of fury and clear-headedness Roscommon whipped up.

By the end, ‘The Hyde’ was rocking. Football’s yo-yo team were looking up rather than down. There has been a pattern in their three wins to date.

The second half has become ‘Rossie time’. Against Tyrone in round one they trailed by three playing into a stiff breeze but stormed home, with three second-half goals helping them on their way. A week later they went to Galway and scored the last five points of the game.

This time, they trailed by a point at half-time against an Armagh team who would have the advantage of the conditions on the restart but Davy Burke’s side won the second half by 1-5 to 0-4.

Enda Smith’s penalty was the decisive score on 51 minutes. Ben O’Carroll, who added to his burgeoning reputation with another strong showing here, was fouled in the area after he had been put in the clear by a brilliant Keith Doyle win around the middle.

Armagh will have their regrets however. They looked in control for much of the first half with the excellent Jason Duffy hitting four points. However, he might have worked a goal for his final score with Rory Grugan unmarked inside when he fired over.

Later, Tiernan Kelly saw his goal-bound effort brilliantly blocked by a retreating Ciarán Lennon, while Rian O’Neill’s miscued handpass killed another chance. They also landed just four of 12 attempts on goal in the second half.

Roscommon didn’t need any more encouragement. Roared on by the home support, they showed impressive calm and nous to see the game out. And when Armagh threatened on another attack in injury-time, Doyle hauled down O’Neill to cease the move. The inevitable black card followed.

​“Their (goal) attempts all came off turnovers and we would be disappointed with those aspects of play,” Roscommon manager Davy Burke said. “Fair play to Keith Doyle, he made a good decision at the right time, I think (black card). Look, every other team is doing it so why don’t we?”

The final whistle saw the pitch flood with Roscommon fans. Their place in the top-flight is all but assured and manager Burke hinted they will look deeper into the season now. “It’s a brilliant position to be in, a top-class position to be in. We can probably look forward a bit more now.

“I wasn’t impressed at all at half-time. We were very poor in the first half, extremely poor. Our shot selection was very poor. We couldn’t break down the blanket defence – that’s all we do in training, so where did that go? So I was very disappointed at half-time, I let them know and I think you saw a different team (after).”

And once again he praised the impact of his bench.

“Ben O’Carroll stood up for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, he was class. You saw the likes of Diarmuid coming off there. People might be thinking, ‘Diarmuid Murtagh has been taken off’. He was absolute empty, the tank was empty, the job was done, move on, get the other man in.

“Daire Cregg is a fair sub, isn’t he? Conor Cox, Richard Hughes, Donie Smith, Colin Walsh. It was brilliant to see Colin Walsh on the pitch. What a player, under-20 captain a few years ago, now he’s a senior player. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Armagh travel to Tralee next weekend with selector Kieran Donaghy ruing the poor start to the second half. “I think the start of the second half probably started sloppily for us, we missed a few chances and they came up and punished us. It’s Division 1 National League football and if you give a team momentum, especially at home, and you even saw it two weeks ago against Mayo, we were average enough that day but once we got the bit of momentum and the crowd gets behind you, it’s a hard one to stop.”

Scorers – Roscommon: E Smith 1-1 (1-0 pen); D Murtagh 0-3 (2f); B O’Carroll, C Daly 0-2; C Murtagh (f), D Cregg, C Lennon, R Dolan 0-1 each. Armagh: J Duffy, R O’Neill (2 ‘45) 0-4 each; R Grugan 0-2 (2f); A Murnin, B McCambridge 0-1 each.

Roscommon – C Carroll 7; C Hussey 7, C Daly 8, D Murray 6; D Ruane 6, B Stack 8, N Daly 8; T O’Rourke 7, K Doyle 7; R Dolan 6, D Murtagh 7, C Lennon 7; C Murtagh 7, B O’Carroll 8, E Smith 7. Subs: C Walsh 6 for Murray (h-t), R Hughes 6 for Hussey (46), D Cregg 7 for D Murtagh (54), C Cox for C Murtagh (64), D Smith for Lennon (70+5).

Armagh – E Rafferty 7; A McKay 6, A Forker 6, P Burns 6; C O’Neill 6, B McCambridge 7, J Óg Burns 7; C Mackin 6, S Campbell 6; J Hall 6, R Grugan 7, T Kelly 6; R O’Neill 7, A Murnin 6, J Duffy 8. Subs: C Turbitt 7 for Mackin (h-t), C Cummiskey 6 for Kelly (55), R McQuillan 6 for C O’Neill (63), J Kieran 6 for Hall (63), N Grimley for Duffy (69).

Ref – C Lane (Cork)