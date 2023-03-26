| 3.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s a new game-plan Dessie Farrell’s Dublin need, not the return of Stephen Cluxton

Eamonn Sweeney

Stephen Cluxton in Croke Park Expand
David O'Hanlon - making a save against Louth - has been one of Dublin&rsquo;s big successes in the league. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen Cluxton in Croke Park

Stephen Cluxton in Croke Park

David O'Hanlon - making a save against Louth - has been one of Dublin&rsquo;s big successes in the league. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

David O'Hanlon - making a save against Louth - has been one of Dublin’s big successes in the league. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Stephen Cluxton in Croke Park

Stephen Cluxton probably won’t save Dessie Farrell’s Dublin. That mission could be a save too far.

The return of the greatest goalkeeper in football history might be a sign of desperation rather than inspiration.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy