Stephen Cluxton probably won’t save Dessie Farrell’s Dublin. That mission could be a save too far.

The return of the greatest goalkeeper in football history might be a sign of desperation rather than inspiration.

That’s not to say Dublin can’t be saved. This is shaping up to be an eminently winnable championship and the Dubs have every bit as good a chance as the other leading contenders.

It just seems unlikely that a 41-year-old who hasn’t played for the county in two and a half years will make the crucial difference to their season. Particularly because Dublin don’t currently have a goalkeeping problem, despite what Farrell said yesterday.

Expecting Cluxton to be the same sort of game-changing presence as Jack McCaffrey is magical thinking. We’re in the realm of the ‘talisman’ and other such superstitions. Dublin only started missing out on All-Irelands after Cluxton retired, so they’ll start winning them again now he’s returned.

The reason Dublin didn’t make it seven in a row had less to do with the loss of their goalkeeper than with a tired team losing their competitive edge. That particular problem is usually addressed by the addition of new blood but Cluxton’s return, and those of McCaffrey and Paul Mannion, suggest a team seeking the opposite route to salvation.

Michael Fitzsimons, who will be 34 by the time the championship begins, will start in the full-back line. One 33-year-old, Dean Rock, will kick the frees and another, James McCarthy, is viewed as the potential driving force behind a glorious last hurrah for Jim Gavin’s old boys.

They’re all great players. But the passing of time means they’re not as great as they were. Dublin are gambling on the belief that they, and Brian Fenton, John Small, Ciarán Kilkenny and Mannion, who’ll all be 30 by championship’s end, still have enough left in the tank.

Come Back To What You Know is this season’s theme song. Cluxton’s return seems like this mentality writ large, a clutching of familiarity’s comfort blanket.

It could work. Didn’t Mick O’Dwyer’s Kerry win three in a row while playing from memory?

Yet in this more demanding era it’ll be tough for an aging team to not just dethrone Kerry but surpass hungry Galway, Mayo and Derry teams who are all unmistakably on the way up.

Maybe Dublin are searching for salvation in the wrong place. The key to a comeback could be the discovery of new stars, not the rejuvenation of old ones. All-Ireland victory might depend on the likes of Daire Newcombe and Lorcan O’Dell enjoying breakout seasons.

The impressive Newcombe’s man-of-the-match performance in yesterday’s drab victory over Louth illustrated the advantages of youthful exuberance, while O’Dell’s brief end-of-game cameo added energy to the attack.

Dublin’s flying visit to Division 2 initially felt like a chance to blood new talent. Instead, the headlines have been dominated by the return of various blasts from the past.

Yesterday felt like another step in the continuing strange metamorphosis of football’s most exciting team into one of its most tedious.

Ring a ring a rosie as your interest declines, this feels like Dublin football in the bore auld times. The methodical, elongated and dull keep-possession-at-all-costs approach seems like the Hill 16 Farrell is willing to die on.

It was extremely effective against Louth. But for all their bravery and improvement under Mickey Harte the Wee County are a limited outfit. It goes with the Division 2 territory. Will Dublin’s slow-slow-even slower- style really be fit for purpose against top opposition?

This year’s National League might have been a long way off championship pace but there was still a huge gap between the football in Division 1 and that being played in Division 2.

When Dublin did face a good team in Derry, they confirmed their recent reinvention as a team prone to losing the kind of close games they used to specialise in winning. A win against the same opposition in Sunday’s Division 2 final seems imperative.

In last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, the possession game led Dublin up a series of blind alleys in a disastrous first half. Only when McCarthy took the game by the scruff of the neck after the break did they begin to play with their old pace and directness. It nearly rescued them.

That felt like the real Dublin. Will we see it this summer? Five goals in seven matches suggest a difficulty in penetrating defences which could prove costly against stronger opposition.

There’s also cause for concern in the ease with which Louth cut Dublin’s defence open in the second half. Basic moves created four clear goal chances from sparse possession. One of those chances was expertly finished by Liam Jackson, two more shots flew narrowly wide and Daire McConnon’s low shot was foiled by a fine save from David O’Hanlon.

Cluxton’s return overshadowed everything else about this fixture. That’s no surprise. The six-time All-Star proves nobody fascinates the public more than someone who eschews publicity.

You wonder how the current first-choice goalkeeper feels about all the fuss. He’s been one of Dublin’s big successes in the league, making the kind of impact they need from young players. The 22-year-old has impressed not just as a shot-stopper but by distribution, whose accuracy calls to mind his illustrious predecessor from just four miles up the road on the northside.

Stephen Cluxton probably won’t save Dessie Farrell’s Dublin. But David O’Hanlon might before the summer is out.