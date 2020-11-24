'It's a little bit daunting but it's also exciting' - Cavan's Thomas Galligan resigned to facing Dublin at Croke Park

Cavan's Thomas Galligan is excited at the prospect of facing Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cavan's Ulster final hero Thomas Galligan admits he expects now that their All-Ireland semi-final with Dublin will be played in Croke Park.

In the immediate aftermath of their shock victory over Donegal, Breffni boss Mickey Graham questioned the need to stage Cavan’s semi-final, fixed for Saturday week, in Croke Park when crowds are not currently a factor.

Graham said his preference would be to play the game at a "neutral" venue and not a venue that is like "their own back garden", such is the familiarity the All-Ireland champions have built up there.

Speaking today, at the GAA’s launch of the All-Ireland series, Galligan admitted: "I just expected it to be in Croke Park because it’s an All-Ireland semi."

He admitted, however, "it would probably help us if it was out of Croker.

"It’s not up to us to make a call on that, the GAA will make a call on that and we’ll play it wherever, like. At this stage we’re meant to be long bet so we’ll go out and give them a go."

Asked whether playing in Croke Park would put Cavan at a distinct disadvantage, Gallivan replied: “they’re well used to playing there but I think everyone loves to play and everyone wants to play in Croker.

"I don’t think anyone would be disappointed if we had to play it in Croker because growing up, that’s exactly where you want to play, against the best team in the country in Croker and if you make it there you’ll make it anywhere."

It will be Cavan’s first All-Ireland semi-final since 1997, although many of Graham’s squad have played in the All-Ireland series at minor and Under-21 level.

"I suppose it’s a little bit daunting but it’s also exciting," Galligan stressed.

Read More

"You’re playing the best team in the country so you’ll really know where you’re at when you play them.

"I think more people will be excited to get playing like. If you had asked people at the start of the year that Cavan were going to be in an All-Ireland semi-final, you would have got good odds. I think we’ll enjoy it more than be afraid of it.

"Nobody expected us to get here so there’s no pressure on us. We’re going out and playing football. The favourites tag weighed heavily on Donegal the other night so hopefully it’ll do the same to Dublin."

Online Editors