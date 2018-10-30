Sport Gaelic Football

'It's a farce' - Tomás Ó Sé vents frustration as sixth Irish youngster signs for an AFL club

Red Óg Murphy has signed for North Melbourne
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Red Óg Murphy has become the sixth Irish youngster to be snapped up by an AFL club in the Aussie Rules off-season.

The Sligo native has joined North Melbourne trialled with the club in August and impressed according to North’s GM of Football Cameron Joyce.

“Red was invited to Arden Street and we were really happy with his ability and character,” Joyce said.

“Our recruiters, and in particular our Pro Scout Nick Byrne, have stayed in touch with him and his family over the past few months and we are really happy to have signed him as a Category-B rookie on our list.”

In particular, Murphy’s running capacity stood out and his testing ranked in the top echelon of players at the club.

“We did a variety of tests with Red and he was exceptional,” Joyce added.

“We feel that he has the right foundations to enable him to have a real crack at playing in the AFL and we will give him every chance.”

James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane and Anton Tohill (Collingwood), Stefan Okunbor (Geelong) and Callum Brown (GWS Giants) have already committed to the AFL for the 2019 season.

There are 14 Irishmen now contracted to clubs in the AFL and Carlow's Jordan Morrissey is expected to become the 15th shortly.

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé took to Twitter to say that he understands why players are choosing to make the move Down Under but he feels for the clubs that have developed them.

