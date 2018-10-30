'It's a farce' - Tomás Ó Sé vents frustration as sixth Irish youngster signs for an AFL club

Red Óg Murphy has become the sixth Irish youngster to be snapped up by an AFL club in the Aussie Rules off-season.

Red Óg Murphy has become the sixth Irish youngster to be snapped up by an AFL club in the Aussie Rules off-season.

The Sligo native has joined North Melbourne trialled with the club in August and impressed according to North’s GM of Football Cameron Joyce.

“Red was invited to Arden Street and we were really happy with his ability and character,” Joyce said.

“Our recruiters, and in particular our Pro Scout Nick Byrne, have stayed in touch with him and his family over the past few months and we are really happy to have signed him as a Category-B rookie on our list.”

In particular, Murphy’s running capacity stood out and his testing ranked in the top echelon of players at the club.

“We did a variety of tests with Red and he was exceptional,” Joyce added.

“We feel that he has the right foundations to enable him to have a real crack at playing in the AFL and we will give him every chance.”

James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane and Anton Tohill (Collingwood), Stefan Okunbor (Geelong) and Callum Brown (GWS Giants) have already committed to the AFL for the 2019 season.

There are 14 Irishmen now contracted to clubs in the AFL and Carlow's Jordan Morrissey is expected to become the 15th shortly.

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé took to Twitter to say that he understands why players are choosing to make the move Down Under but he feels for the clubs that have developed them.

7th player signed on the off season from Ireland. it’s great opportunity for lads and don’t blame them one bit but what a kick in the hole for clubs who’ve brought them through and given them everything.Counties too.Aussies just pick and leave.charge them.https://t.co/pF7w0IyAV6 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 30, 2018

Straight to club. Transfer markets??? Hardly. They are two different sports. We are amateur for god sake. Under Gaa supervision they should be made pay a contribution yes. God sake amount of clubs struggling financially and these fellas swan in and out poaching. Disgraceful — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 30, 2018

Say that to @DingleGAA who if they had Mark O Connor would probably be celebrating their first county in 70 odd years. Percentages my ass — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 30, 2018

Money does not solve it no. I’ll say it again... it’s wrong that they can come in and take the top players we have and nothing we can do about it. Nothing. It’s a farce — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) October 30, 2018

Online Editors