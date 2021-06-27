FOR the second year in succession, the championship has reverted to the good oul ‘bate and you’re out the gate’ format.

The excitement it generated was fantastic. Due to its winner-takes-all style, pre-championship contenders like Tyrone, Donegal, Galway and Kerry all fell earlier than they were expected to.

The romance of an underdog overcoming the odds was captured beautifully when the stars aligned and both Cavan and Tipperary claimed provincial titles against all the odds.

While I love the cut and thrust and the edge a knockout championship brings, I’m not sure we’ll have a repeat of last year’s feel-good wins.

The success of both Cavan and Tipp will probably have irked their bigger and better provincial rivals. So I expect to see a familiar look to the last four in mid-July.

There’s no doubt the appointment of Enda McGinley and his coaching team have created a real buzz within the county.

Three gritty one-point victories in the group stages of the league laid the foundations for a convincing promotion-winning game against Waterford a fortnight ago.

With promotion already achieved, this season has been a success.

Unfortunately for Antrim, I feel that any chance of a victory in the championship will have to wait to at least next year, as they have to travel to Armagh for their quarter-final game.

PREDICTION: Quarter-final exit.

Armagh

In the league, Armagh played some great football but were also guilty of repeating mistakes that have cost them in recent seasons.

This is Kieran McGeeney’s seventh campaign in charge and they have made real progress under his direction.

Yet unless they make a statement in the championship – and soon – the mood will start to change on McGeeney.

Armagh are physically strong and have forwards who are as good as any in the province. They can compete at midfield – but, time and time again, they have been found wanting defensively.

The addition of Kieran Donaghy has given the forwards a real lift and I see Armagh as real contenders. They should meet Monaghan in a semi-final. The winners of that will fancy their chances of lifting the Anglo-Celt Cup on August 1.

PREDICTION: Beaten semi-finalists.

Cavan

I don’t think anyone could have foreseen Cavan’s run to the All-Ireland semi-finals last year or their subsequent tumble down to Division 4. What has happened since has been sad to see.

How do Mickey Graham’s men lift themselves for a trip to Omagh to take on one of the competition’s favourites on their own patch?

PREDICTION: Quarter-final exit

Derry

Is this sleeping giant finally awaking from its slumber, or will it suffer from another false dawn?

A county that always produces quality footballers with big physiques have not been where they should have been the past 10 years.

A number of management teams have tried and failed in that time without any real progress being made, so can Rory Gallagher make a difference?

They now have a manager who seems to have them playing with confidence and who will relish the chance to face the winners of Down v Donegal.

Derry have the taste of success having won last week’s Division 3 final, but the championship is another matter entirely.

PREDICTION: Quarter-final exit.

Donegal

Finished top of Division 1 North in the league and dug deep for draws in the two games where they looked dead and buried.

That said, they will be acutely aware that their last couple of championship campaigns ended in real disappointment, when a lot more was expected.

While it was only the league, inconsistency appeared within games that will result in another disappointing end to their year unless it can be rectified.

The fitness of talismanic captain Michael Murphy is crucial to their chances, but I’m not sure he’ll be risked by manager Declan Bonner against Down unless 100 per cent fit.

PREDICTION: Provincial winners.

Down

There’s no doubt that when the draw for the leagues and championships were made, Down’s sole focus was staying in Division 2.

After a terrible start to the league, they won the two games that mattered to retain their second-tier status.

Spending another season in Division 2 is crucial and no matter what happens today, that goal has been achieved by manager Paddy Tally (above).

Of course, they will want to win, but the loss of Johnny Flynn is a huge blow and it’s hard for even the most die-hard of Down fans to see anything but a Donegal win.

PREDICTION: Preliminary-round exit.

Fermanagh

Being well beaten in the two league games that mattered showed that Fermanagh will have long periods of struggle interrupted, briefly, by a season or two where they enjoy a win against the odds.

With the qualifiers not an option during the pandemic, a return to the traditional structure deprives manager Ryan McMenamin and his team of a second chance.

PREDICTION: Quarter-final exit.

A refusal to be beaten against Galway was the perfect example of what is best about this squad of players under manager Séamus McEnaney.

They went from the sublime to the ridiculous in the league and, as a result, ended up in a relegation play-off.

They have added quality to an ageing panel, but their key players of five years ago are still their key players. Need to perform at their best to recapture the Anglo Celt.

PREDICTION: Beaten finalists.

Tyrone

A mixed bag in the league and it’ll be a while, most likely, before the real influence of joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher is seen.

The 6-15 to 1-14 defeat to Kerry earlier this month should act as a wake-up call. It should galvanise the players.

Should Tyrone meet Donegal in an Ulster semi-final, I don’t fancy their chances.

If, on the other hand, Donegal don’t get to the semis, Tyrone will reclaim the title. But I don’t see anyone beating Donegal.

PREDICTION: Beaten semi-finalists.