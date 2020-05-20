Close

'It's a day that I will never forget' - Dublin's John Caffrey recalls trip to Cork for 1983 All-Ireland semi-final replay

Game to Remember: 1983 All-Ireland football semi-final replay

Dublin's Brian Mullins, left, and team-mate Ciarán Duff celebrate with supporters after the final whistle in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Replay against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Expand
Dublin's Ciarán Duff pictured in possession during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on August 28, 1983. Pic: Liam Mulcahy (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection) Expand

Dublin's Ciarán Duff pictured in possession during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on August 28, 1983. Pic: Liam Mulcahy (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection)

Niall Scully

Dublin looked a beaten docket coming to the end of the 1983 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Cork at Croke Park.

Time was almost up. Dublin trailed by three points. Desperate measures were needed.

The Dubs were attacking the Hill 16 end. Left corner-back Ray Hazley found himself in front of the Nally Stand.