Colm O'Rourke is tipping Dublin to claim an All-Ireland four in-a-row this Sunday and says that a Tyrone victory would be the 'shock of the decade'.

'It would be the shock of the decade' - Colm O'Rourke gives his All-Ireland final verdict

Jim Gavin's men are as short as 1/7 to win their fourth consecutive title, and after years of tight final wins over Kerry and Mayo, many are expecting Dublin to cut loose against Mickey Harte's side this weekend.

Working in Tyrone's favour is the fact that Harte has won all three of the All-Ireland finals that he has been involved in and his team have been the underdogs on each occasion.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 today, O'Rourke said that although Dublin are almost unbackable favourites, he can't see complacency being an issue.

"Dublin have been in a similar position for the last few years, whether it was League or Championship and have performed in nearly all of them," he said.

"Mayo are the only team over the last few years who seemed to be able to push them to the limit.

"A lot of their players on the field only have to take one look over at the bench and realise that if they’re not performing, they’re off. That has kept up the level of performance every year.

"When you have players like Cormac Costello, Kevin McManamon and Paul Flynn waiting for their opportunity to come in, there’s no danger.

"There are a very self-motivated bunch and I don’t think there’s any danger of the likes of Cian O’Sullivan or James McCarthy – probably the best player in the country for the last five years – taking it easy."

O'Rourke added that he can't see past Dublin this Sunday, and that their dominance means that young people are 'more interested in Electric Picnic' this weekend than the All-Ireland final.

"On form, everything points to Dublin, particularly after them beating Tyrone in Omagh," O'Rourke said.

"With all the advantages Croke Park bring to Dublin, it would be the shock of the decade if the Dubs don’t win."

Online Editors