‘It would be a massive deal to get it done’ – Conall Jones aims to ‘create history’ with Derrygonnelly

Derrygonnelly footballer Conall Jones ahead of the AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship final against Kilcoo, which takes place at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh this Sunday

When people lament Fermanagh’s lowly station as one of only two counties never to win a senior provincial football championship, they possibly forget another unwanted tag for the Ernesiders: they are also among the select few (seven counties in total) that cannot boast even one provincial SFC club triumph.

More to the point, Fermanagh is the sole county without a senior provincial title in either category, club or county.

That might change at the Armagh Athletic Grounds on Sunday, when Derrygonnelly face off against holders Kilcoo in pursuit of AIB Ulster club glory.

“It would be a massive deal to get it done and create history,” acknowledges Conall Jones, the Derrygonnelly forward.

“We are aware of what is ahead of us. Just have to go out and give it our all and the result will maybe look after itself.”

Kilcoo, All-Ireland finalists two years ago, are warm favourites and perhaps understandably so. But their opponents scarcely qualify as callow underdogs: they have been battle-hardened by many previous provincial scrapes, including a close-fought semi-final against the Down champions in 2019.

“We won six of the last seven county championships, we lost last year when going for six in a row,” Jones points out.

“We have been to three Ulster semi-finals now and we have come up short twice. This time we have pushed on one step further and got to the final.

“Everybody in the club knows how hard it is to get to the final, so we are putting as much preparation in as we can to go one step further.

“We are only the third Fermanagh team to make it to an Ulster final; we know it doesn’t come around often so you get one chance at it, and we are going to try and give it everything we have.”

He continues: “Obviously our first few years in Ulster we were probably a bit out of our depth. We weren’t really ready for it, but the more experience you get in Ulster it stands to you a lot.

“Being in Ulster the last six out of seven years, you gain experience and you gain a lot of knowledge. In ‘17 we were close; ‘19 we were close again and I suppose this year we know that we have a good age profile.

“Our last two campaigns in Ulster I think we have played five games and we have won four of them. The one we lost was obviously to Kilcoo, who went on to the All-Ireland final.

“I definitely think people are starting to take a bit of notice now when they maybe look back and do a bit of research. Games that we have lost haven’t been by that much. We are definitely building.”

As for any potential inter-county comeback, that debate can wait. The Jones brothers, Conall and Ryan, opted off Ryan McMenamin’s Fermanagh squad at the start of last season. Now, 12 months on, former Fermanagh player Kieran Donnelly is at the county helm.

Conal describes it as a “really enjoyable year” training exclusively with the players he grew up with. Asked about talk of a possible Fermanagh return, he replies: “Kieran has been very good, he's left us alone and let us concentrate … I suppose we can talk whenever the whole thing is wrapped up.”