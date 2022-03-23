‘It will certainly be good to go for April 24’ – Mayo GAA secretary Dermot Butler sure about MacHale Park

Hopes are rising in the west that Hastings Insurance MacHale Park will get the green light to host the bumper Connacht SFC opener between Mayo and Galway on Sunday, April 24.

The Castlebar venue has been out of commission for this year’s Allianz Football League after the Mayo county board undertook major resurfacing works on the pitch.

But Mayo GAA secretary Dermot Butler has revealed that Croke Park staff with pitch expertise visited MacHale Park recently and were happy with how the new sod was bedding in. “They were delighted with the surface and all signs are good,” Butler told this week’s Mayo News.

“The pitch looks fabulous and is being cut every day, or every second day, according to the instructions of the Croke Park experts. The weather has been particularly kind for growth, and as far as we’re concerned, it will certainly be good to go for April 24.”

Mayo are due to enjoy home advantage, but the new surface must still get Connacht Council approval before Castlebar is confirmed as venue for a fixture that could draw around 20,000 fans. That decision is expected imminently.

In the meantime, James Horan’s men will complete their regulation Division 1 campaign with their final ‘home’ fixture at neutral Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, where they will host Kildare on Sunday chasing a place in the top-flight final against Kerry. Their previous two home games were staged at Sligo’s Markievicz Park (against Donegal) and Roscommon