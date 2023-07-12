‘It wasn’t a fully football decision' – no regrets for David Moran as he adapts to life after 14 years with Kerry

David Moran has no misgivings about his decision to retire after dedicating so much of his adult life to his county's cause. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

David Moran has felt plenty of emotions since announcing his retirement, but none of them brought him to the place where he regretted his decision.

He looked on as Kerry beat Tyrone and imagined the atmosphere in the dressing room. And he watched them ship a heavy defeat to Mayo on home soil and knew how much that would have hurt. He also had to adapt to being on the outside, looking in at something that swallowed up whole parts of his adult life. It was 14 years, in case anyone was counting.

But he never felt like going back.

Manager Jack O’Connor respected his decision. And even when Kerry were hit with a mini-midfield injury crisis, his phone stayed silent. Stefan Okunbor and Joe O’Connor went down, and given that Kerry have previous when it comes to pulling players out of retirement – see Mike McCarthy – the question was asked as to whether Moran could be tempted back in.

But the call never came. In any case, he wouldn’t have entertained it. When it came to retirement, he always felt his first decision was the right one.

“I met with Jack, we thrashed it out and he just asked was there a bit more in me,” said AIB ambassador Moran.

“It wasn’t a fully football decision. We had a young baby and a second one on the way in February. (I was) busy at work, which I was keen to really get behind. He did say to me that unless you were 100pc in at your age, it’s not going to work.

“I just weighed it up. You think of the best-case scenarios. As much as I’d love to be in the Hogan Stand on the day of the All-Ireland final, it’s not as simple as just fast-forwarding to that. There’s an awful lot of work that has to go in, and there’s a lot of ups and downs.

“Last year, I was very lucky with injuries. I managed to keep injury-free. I haven’t a great history of that (staying injury-free). I’m 35 this year, was I going to (be able to) physically compete? I need to be on the training field, and when I weighed it up, I just wasn’t sure I was going to be able to do everything.

“Something was going to fall down. Was it OK for family to fall down or work to fall down, or football to fall down and suffer? On balance, it was the right decision for me.

“Will I have regrets if Kerry go on and win the All-Ireland? I don’t think I’ll have regrets. I’ll be delighted. Of course you’d love to be there, but you can’t do everything.”

Initially, Kerry struggled this year, but they have found their stride in the last few weeks. They were brilliant against Louth and franked that form by dismissing Tyrone. Those wins felt like a far cry from the side that went down so meekly to Mayo in Killarney in May.

“Of course, you’d have been disappointed by the performance (in losing to Mayo), but at the back of my mind I saw the calibre of the players that were there, the strength of the squad. I had every faith in them,” he said.

“That wasn’t the Kerry I knew. Was it the wake-up call we needed? Whether we needed it or not, we got it anyway. Maybe it’s because I’m biased, but I did believe we were going to get back to a better level and that we would be competitive towards the end of the year.”

Central to their upturn in fortunes is the form of Diarmuid O’Connor. A lauded underage talent, his graduation was always likely to take longer as he tried to establish himself in midfield, but he looks to have found his groove.

“A lot of guys would have been saying it is only a matter of when really. Whether he is going to be much better than he was the last day, I don’t know.

“We have to see if he can do it again and again and again. That’s the key. The level he hit the last day (against Tyrone) was so high, that is probably enough.

“It is very difficult. You are coming into midfield as a young guy, and the reality of life is that nobody is coming in at 19, 20, 21 at midfield and dominating.

“It has not happened across all the best midfielders in the other counties. Even they have not done it. Diarmuid is at a good age coming in, and he is obviously very comfortable with Jack Barry. And I know Jack is very easy to play with. He is a fantastic player.”

On Sunday, life as a former Kerry footballer continues for David Moran. The Kingdom drive on, now two wins from back-to-back All-Irelands. There will be no regrets, just an acceptance that time gets everyone eventually.

“I have been at a lot of the matches. It has been strange. Lads used to slag me that I didn’t play the league anyway, so the start of the year was probably a bit easier. When I go to Killarney, like for the Kerry-Mayo game, or the last day, they are the games you train hard for, the games you grow up dreaming of playing in.

“It was difficult, but I made my decision and I had to stand by it. That’s human nature, that you wanted to be there. When the final whistle blew against Tyrone, you’d only love to be going into the dressing room, (for) the buzz and stuff. But you’ve to put in a lot of work, a lot of nights, to get to that point.”