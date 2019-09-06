Joe Brolly rang referee David Gough to apologise for comments he made about the official during Dublin and Kerry's All-Ireland final draw in Croke Park.

'It was wrong of me and unfair on David' - Joe Brolly reveals he apologised to ref Gough

Gough became a major talking point ahead of last weekend's clash when former Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice suggested he should not be in charge of the game because he lives and works in Dublin.

Meathman Gough made some big calls, including awarding Kerry a first-half penalty - which Stephen Cluxton saved from Paul Geaney - and sending off Jonny Cooper for two yellow card offences.

It was the Cooper incident that provoked the most debate with Brolly in particular lambasting the decision.

On the Sunday Game at half time during the match, Pat Spillane strongly argued that both challenges warranted a yellow card, but Sunday Independent Brolly argued that referee David Gough "has clearly been influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry".

Writing in the Gaelic Life this week, Brolly said he rang Gough afterwards to apologise.

"I believe he was played," wrote Brolly.

"I suggested in the heat of the moment that David may have been influenced by the propaganda emanating from Kerry in the lead up to the game. Afterwards I contacted David to apologise for this.

"It was wrong of me and unfair on David, who is a man of integrity and honour."

Dublin and Kerry go head-to-head in the All-Ireland final replay on Saturday, September 14 with Conor Lane the man in the middle.

