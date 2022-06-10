‘It was no longer a go at the Meath manager – it was a go at my Dad’

On the edge of an African desert on Monday evening last, the terms of engagement changed. Some 4,000 miles north, Meath’s football manager of six years, Andy McEntee, had made it known that he wouldn’t be seeking an extension. That his time was up. Results would have dictated change anyway but the formal practice of making it known publicly severed all connection now.

Shane McEntee’s attention was drawn to some of the reaction online. For six years he was able to keep a division between manager and Dad. But now it was just Dad. And what he read jarred him into a firm return of serve.

Just under four weeks earlier, he had come home from Mali, where he is currently on an EU training mission with the Defence Forces, to lend himself to Meath’s Leinster Championship effort.

The plan had been in gestation for months since he knew he’d be based in the west African nation on the mission.

Meath had not yet reached a semi-final, nor did they know who their opponents were. The process of even securing the three-week leave period earlier in the mission than normal had not been finalised either. But his intention, as team captain, was to be back in Ireland for one, and if results went right, two championship games through May.

When it happened, his return was met with some conjecture locally. Wild estimates as to what the Meath County Board paid. And as his father Andy was signing off last Monday, some of the old bile and prejudices resurfaced again.

So he set the record straight in a tweet from his rarely used account – €1,000 for the flights initially and an extra €500 to change one to accommodate an additional training session. All paid for by himself.

“Online abuse, letters to the house. You can put yourself forward for these roles or you can tweet about it, one takes a bit more conviction,” he added.

He had had enough. One thing to fire off abuse to a manager in situ. But with Andy McEntee’s departure, that time had passed. The dynamic had changed.

“I suppose what spiked a response was one tweet in particular that was using me to criticise my Dad and it was just completely false,” he said this week from his base in Koulikoro, some 60km from the capital, Bamako.

“I had bitten my tongue over the last six years and I had got pretty good at not letting it bother me and not even reading it whereas my family, my girlfriend (the Meath ladies midfielder Máire O’Shaughnessy), would struggle,” he said.

“My family had to open that letter, they would read stuff online. It is easier for me to brush it off. But that one the other night, it was no longer a go at the Meath manager, it was just my Dad. I was always conscious of not stoking that fire, given the dynamic, and bringing the extra attention. But when I saw it the other night I said to myself, ‘He’s just my Dad now.’ I don’t know how much is gained by it (his response) but I suppose it’s just a little bit of an outburst. I’ve seen him get a lot of stick.

“I’ve always separated my Dad from being the manager. I think we were really good at that, to be honest. But I don’t have to do that any more. So I responded.

“I don’t think anyone is entitled to personal abuse. Opinions are opinions. We play this sport, we don’t get paid for it but I’m not stupid, people are going to have opinions. Personal attacks, though, are never justified. I chose to ignore it for long enough because my job as a player was to focus on playing and not add anything more to this which was a unique dynamic. It doesn’t happen often.

“It wasn’t a manager/player dynamic any more – it was just my Dad. Why does he have to put up with that?”

Whatever about the ebb and flow of his six years in charge and the rights and wrongs of what was done, what isn’t negotiable is the time and effort put in and the almost manic desire to make the team better.

Shane saw it first hand and that’s why the more demeaning remarks resonated. “That phone didn’t stop, calls going in or out, checking on lads with anything from scholarships to jobs or whatever the case may be. And that’s just on the outskirts of it. You have all the time in terms of organising training, matches, analysis whatever else.

“He can be abrasive, controversial,” he said of his father, “and I don’t know if that created an image and people thought they could just sling mud.

“Some of it was pretty nasty. I don’t know if that fed into it but again, this is someone with a pastime. A few of my friends would ask me about it and we’d have a bit of a laugh. I know football is really important to us, really important to media, spectators, but it’s still a pastime. Could you imagine the outcry if I went on the Facebook running club page in Dunboyne or the musical society and declared how they were a disgrace? You’d never do it, of course, but the coverage it (inter-county GAA) gets creates this open season on those involved, it seems.”

The letter he references was one of a few that came through the family home in Dunboyne. Shane hasn’t always lived there in recent years but not long before the 2020 championship he took a call from his brother David, also a Meath panellist, to inform him of its arrival. And then a silence.

“And I thought to myself, ‘Well there’s obviously something they don’t want me to see here.’ It was essentially asking me not to embarrass myself and get my Dad to drop me, amongst other things,” implying more was written too. “It was strange. What upset me most though was that it upset other people. Everyone was worried how I was going to be, I probably wasn’t worried until they were. I spoke to one or two, I’d be close with Cillian (O’Sullivan, his playing colleague), he’d be a really good support. I mentioned it to him in passing. He’s a very good friend and he’s also a psychologist. And he put my mind at ease very quickly with a few simple lines.

“I played reasonably well the following week (against Wicklow) and we won comfortably enough. You try not to give it much air time but you’re wondering, ‘Who is at the other end of this?’

“As it happened, the letters were coming with the same handwriting with the same townland address with a different name each time.”

For context, though, he mentioned the letters that have landed that take the opposite view, gratitude for putting themselves out there in the line of fire and committing as they did. On balance, they were much more common. And that’s a point he’d like to get across.

The father/son-manager/player dynamic is hard, especially at county level and inevitably has invited an added helping of opprobrium. Mickey Harte found himself zealously defending son Mark’s presence on the Tyrone squad early in his reign, Mickey Moran was in the line of fire when son Conleth was on board in Derry, while Joe Kernan got it too when his sons began to emerge. Ironically, it took his departure in 2007 to double the number of Kernans from two to four the following year, when Peter McDonnell had taken charge. It’s a recurring GAA theme.

Shane McEntee was always conscious of the need to work at it. Thus, three cars, not one, would head for training, not great for the environment maybe but essential for the degree of separation required.

“You’re a player, he’s the manager. So you make a deliberate effort. I always thought we were able to do it but it took work. You have to be very deliberate with things and know when you are talking to your Dad and when you are talking to the manager. And he was good with that.”

His nomination as captain then, given the dynamic, drew further critique. For a while he thought long and hard about accepting it, knowing what it would inevitably invite.

“My first reaction was, ‘If I am a leader on the team then I don’t need it’. But I ran it by a couple of players whose opinions I value and they were very encouraging towards it. Ultimately, the line that did it for me, a member of the backroom team said, ‘Look, are we going to make decisions based on what people are going to write online or decisions based on what people in the group want?’ And they said they thought it was the right thing. And when someone said that, I said OK, if that’s the right thing.”

Being captain compelled him to come home, irrespective of what contribution he was likely to make. In the end he came on for the second half when the game against Dublin was gone, an all-too-familiar tale for him and his colleagues.

“As I told people over here, my ambition going home was to have something to offer. I had no idea what it would be, no idea how the football would go, but give myself every chance to have something to offer and be back even around the team. That’s all I wanted.

“I thought it was the right thing to do from a leadership perspective, it was how I wanted to spend my leave. I was quite happy to give whatever I could when I came back.”

With time on his hands in Mali, he got himself in as good a physical condition as he possibly could with games of five-a-side soccer and basketball to keep his eye and touch in.

“Some people would say I didn’t have a whole pile to lose in terms of the touch! But I was able to get myself exceptionally fit. You have good time over here to run and lift.”

The outcome of it all was, naturally, disappointing. Last weekend Meath tamely exited the championship, their captain watching on helplessly as it came to an inauspicious end. There were no complaints.

He has another three months in Mali where his function, as a lieutenant, is in physical preparation of Malian police and armed forces.

“Mali has a lot of conflict going on, it’s a massive country,” he explained. “The best description I was given is that it’s the size of France and Spain combined. “Infrastructure is poor, which increases the scale of it in ways because what’s going on in one part can be like another world.

“Political stability in recent times, extremists coming in from the north, that has been heavy. The country has struggled to stabilise since its independence,” he added.

“We’re assigning courses that the Malians request and we provide training and instruction to their troops. It’s really interesting and different, my first mission and different to our UN missions in Lebanon or Syria.”

With over 20 EU countries on board, there’s a healthy exchange of information and experience.

“We place a lot of emphasis on our training capability. Because we are not involved in more frontline missions, between peacekeeping and training, it’s a great chance to retest your skills and abilities with other nations, working along side guys who maybe have four or five trips done to Afghanistan or places like that. It puts pressure on you but you want to show that you are competent, knowledgeable, professional.”