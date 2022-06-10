| 17.3°C Dublin

‘It was no longer a go at the Meath manager – it was a go at my Dad’

Captain outlines why he had to speak out about abuse received by his father Andy, who stepped down as Royals boss this week

Meath captain Shane McEntee responded to criticism of his father Andy, who stepped down as team manager this week. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Lieutenant Shane McEntee on duty in Mali. Expand
Former Meath senior football boss Andy McEntee Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

On the edge of an African desert on Monday evening last, the terms of engagement changed. Some 4,000 miles north, Meath’s football manager of six years, Andy McEntee, had made it known that he wouldn’t be seeking an extension. That his time was up. Results would have dictated change anyway but the formal practice of making it known publicly severed all connection now.

Shane McEntee’s attention was drawn to some of the reaction online. For six years he was able to keep a division between manager and Dad. But now it was just Dad. And what he read jarred him into a firm return of serve.

