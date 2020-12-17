'It was nice to be off that hamster wheel' - How mental and physical break has rejuvenated Cillian O'Connor and Mayo

Like the rest of the Mayo camp involved in media engagements this week, Cillian O’Connor cut a relaxed figure.

Maybe the lack of hysteria suits them. Maybe they’ve seen this movie enough times to know what it brings. Perhaps their status as long shot outsiders means there’s less expectation than before.

In any case, O’Connor’s not complaining.

“The quieter approach would be my preference anyway. I know the craic of the build-up over a few weeks is energising and the country loves it – you know painting anything that moves red and green and all of that.”

O’Connor has long been Mayo’s leading light in the scoring stakes. But his 4-9 haul in the semi-final win over Tipperary was exceptional and saw him named as PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month - the semi-finals award. And he might have amassed even more had he not been withdrawn with ten minutes to play.

But this year’s form can be attributed to a healed body that had been asked to suit up when less than 100pc more often than not.

“Yeah, I do feel really, really good. It’s hard to put a finger on when you feel better and when you don’t. I know going back 2013, before the shoulder injury I felt really good and then in 2014 I had a clear run at the whole year so I felt great those times too but yeah, I think it’s a combination of physically having a good few months of training, having a really good set up in my club over the summer as well where we trained hard.

“And then I think part of it is down to the mental side of it too and the fear there for a while of not having a season and realising, ‘Jesus, what are you going to do here if there’s no Championship? What are you going to do at the weekend or what are you going to be structuring your week around?’ And then you nearly get a bit worried that you’re going to lose it and then, when you get it back, you’re just so appreciative and so excited, you’re nearly like a child again. It kind of brings back that raw joy when you get to go and kick a ball around.”

The mental break, as much as the physical, helped renew O’Connor and Mayo.

“I definitely think there's a silver lining to it, there's definitely positives in it. As you said, and it's the same for lots of other club players and county players, jeez, I'm not alone here, but if you have a long club season and if you have surgery, if you're unlucky, or if your rehab is delayed until Christmas or January, then suddenly you have the first round of the Championship in your diary and it's a countdown, it's a race to the 13th of May or it's a race to the first of June or whatever and your mind is already subtracting weeks from that to get back and to get fit.

“It was nice to be off that hamster wheel for a little while and to feel physically good, feel healthy, prioritising something else as well for a change, prioritising people's....you know, public health, with the Covid pandemic it was nice to get perspective that, 'Jesus, don't take yourself too seriously, it's not that important, there's a pandemic here that's shutting down the world, you can stop talking about Mayo for a few minutes'.

“So I think we all enjoyed that break and I think we were refreshed from it.”

As has often been the case before, Dublin are on the horizon and stand between themselves and ultimate glory. What has gone before has already been digested and analysed. There’s nothing further to be gained from opening that hurt locker again.

“I think there’s been such a huge turnover of players on both sides. You know better than me how many players will be playing the next day that were there in 2016 or in the semis in 2015. I’m thinking of a few players on our squad who wouldn’t name the Mayo team from the 2016 finals, let alone the Dublin lads. So there’s boys who are so caught up in this season and going week to week, the younger players certainly won’t be bogging themselves down with it.

“For ourselves then who have maybe been around a bit longer, I don’t think there’s anything from those games we can analyse that we haven’t already. We would have gone through at the time in the off-season and taken what we can. Then it’s about individuals who will be playing the next day, and I think there’s plenty of games this year that we can analyse. The semi, even the Leinster final and a couple of league games even. But I think the most relevant ones are the last couple of games, so I don’t think there’s any more digging to be done on the older ones.”

Online Editors