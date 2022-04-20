‘It was my life and football still is my life’ – Westmeath GAA mourns death of Paddy Flanagan

The death has occurred of Paddy Flanagan, a giant of Westmeath GAA both as a player and later as an administrator over many decades.

Flanagan was a full-back mainstay for the Westmeath footballers in the 1950s as well as winning county SFC titles for St Loman’s in the early ‘60s.

By the time of his inter-county championship swansong with Westmeath, in 1964, he was already serving as county board secretary. In that role he donated the new Westmeath SFC trophy in 1963 and it was duly won by his own club; last November St Loman’s were again the latest recipients of the Flanagan Cup, named in his honour.

Away from the playing fields, Flanagan filled numerous administrative roles both in Westmeath GAA and the Leinster Council.

He was perhaps best known, however, for his stellar work as a PRO and especially in the ground-breaking production of match programmes. He edited Leinster championship programmes from the mid-1970s until the late ‘90s and, in the process, won six GAA McNamee awards.

The long-time Mullingar resident also wrote a popular GAA column for the Westmeath Examiner over many years – ‘Gaelic Gleanings’, under the pseudonym Aindrias O – and more recently penned ‘GAA Musings with Paddy Flanagan’ for the Westmeath Topic.

In 2000 he was selected at full-back on the Westmeath Football Team of the Millennium and, four years later, he was among the inaugural winners of a GAA President’s Award.

Flanagan remained a devoted Lake County supporter to the very end. Back in 2015, interviewed for the Sunday Independent ahead of their appearance in the Leinster final against Dublin, he spoke of his delight at Westmeath’s first ever championship win over Meath and also about his own lifelong passion for the game.

“It was my life and football still is my life,” he reflected, describing himself as “80 years of age, plus vat”.

He added: "In my day we never could defeat Meath, but two weeks ago they did it for the first time ever. You don't know what that meant to Westmeath people and Westmeath football to get this monkey off our backs at long, long last.”

Funeral details will follow later.

May he rest in peace.