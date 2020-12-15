'It was more did you have the tools?' - Why Dessie Farrell changed his stance on 'The Biggest Gig in Town’

Those who heard it were dubious. But Dessie Farrell sounded adamant. Stoic almost.

The job Tommy Lyons once called 'The Biggest Gig in Town' wasn't for him. Thanks, but no thanks.

In fact, it's exactly four years since Farrell categorically ruled himself out of ever managing Dublin's seniors.

It happened at his last public appearance as GPA chief-executive in mid-December of 2016 in Croke Park when, in the course of his final media interview in the role, Farrell was asked whether he foresaw being Dublin senior manager at some unspecified point in the future.

"No, I can't to be honest," he dead-panned. "I think the commitment is too great. I've been happy coaching young players and being involved with young players over the years. Under-21 is probably the limit for me."

Now? He's preparing for his first All-Ireland SFC final in his first season in charge, a bizarre year in a million ways; from his hasty appointment last December, the rushed assemblage of a management team, through two lockdowns and everything in between.

He had a yearning after all.

"I think at the time it was probably more out of respect to Jim and the current management team," he admits now.

Distracted

"You don't necessarily need to be distracted by what some gobs***e is saying in the paper."

That Farrell ruling himself out of the job prompted such scepticism was understandable.

Even as a player, he carried himself with a vaguely managerial air. In a team that had far more bad big days than good, he was driven - and naturally inclined to drive those around him. For that very reason, Tom Carr made Farrell captain when he was appointed Dublin manager in 1997 but Mickey Whelan had already sounded him out for the role in 1996, when Farrell was just 25.

Having managed at every other age grade; right from development level through minor and U-21, it would, all told, have been an aberration of bad timing had Farrell not taken the Dublin seniors.

The only issue was whether the job suited him at the moment when it unexpectedly became available.

"I won't say life-changing but it definitely makes you . . . there's a massive adjustment for sure," Farrell confirms.

"You've got to get better at managing time, prioritising, compartmentalising things. By and large you get there and you muddle your way through it and you do what you have to do."

Dessie Farrell was made Dublin captain by Tom Carr in 1997. Photo: Sportsfile

During his seven-year stint as Dublin manager, Jim Gavin was always evasive when asked about the number of hours he put into the job per week.

Mick Bohan, the current Dublin ladies manager who worked as the men's coach until in 2013 and '14, was dumbfounded by the sheer breadth of tasks involved.

"It's almost like running a mini-company," he reckoned. "I don't know how he does it, I really don't.

"I'd look at the email in the morning and see '2.38' and then you'd respond and then the email would be back within half an hour. And you'd be thinking, 'When does he sleep?"

As it happens, Gavin's successor isn't the type to cut corners either.

"I'm well used to emails in the middle of the night from a previous world and a previous life," he confirms.

"No, it's definitely not a case of the hard work or the time commitment, it was more so, did you have the tools and the know-how and whatnot?

"That," Farrell admits, "was probably the greatest concern."

It goes without saying that there's a lot riding on Saturday's All-Ireland final but arguably more so for Farrell than anyone else in the Dublin dressing-room.

Taking over the most successful team in history is a high-wire act of extreme expectations.

It's eight years since Dublin lost a match to Mayo, six years since they were beaten by anybody in the championship.

Farrell is pragmatic enough to know their run can't last forever. But postponing the end of it until after his first season would make for an impressively smooth transition from the Gavin era into Farrell's.

His own personal experiences of such occasions are mixed.

He was a new face on the Dublin team that were shocked by Donegal in 1992 and though he was more established by 1994 for their defeat to Down, he was no less devastated.

As a manager, the 2011 All-Ireland minor final defeat stayed with Farrell for some time and it's those failures, rather than his wins in 1995 (as a player), 2012 (with the Dublin minors), 2014 and '17 (U-21s) that sprung more immediately to his mind this week.

"There's always a sort of a negative bias in the back of the head," he admits.

"You don't tend to focus on the ones that worked out. It's the ones that you lost along the way that tend to consume you."

Results to here have been impressive but predictable. And as Farrell notes, "the most serious test is coming" on Saturday.

Dessie Farrell suffered All-Ireland minor final defeat to Tipperary in 2011. Photo: Sportsfile

"Look, I think for me every day you're involved in something like this you're always trying to do a better job, always trying to learn more, to find out more, that idea of being curious about what you're involved in and sort of mastering your craft is something that I enjoy.

"I'm always looking to see what can we do better, where can we make improvement, where can we find the edge, what am I not doing right, what do I need to do a better job of?

"That's an ongoing conversation in the noggin, 24 hours a day.

"But," Farrell adds, "that keeps you engaged, it keeps you on your toes, it keeps you motivated."