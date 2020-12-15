| 6.2°C Dublin

'It was more did you have the tools?' - Why Dessie Farrell changed his stance on 'The Biggest Gig in Town’

Dublin boss hopes to complete smooth transition from Gavin era by scoring managerial hat-trick but knows 'most serious test' lies ahead

Record in sight: Dessie Farrell could complete a managerial hat-trick with Dublin, having already won All-Irelands at minor and U-21 level. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Record in sight: Dessie Farrell could complete a managerial hat-trick with Dublin, having already won All-Irelands at minor and U-21 level. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor McKeon

Those who heard it were dubious. But Dessie Farrell sounded adamant. Stoic almost.

The job Tommy Lyons once called 'The Biggest Gig in Town' wasn't for him. Thanks, but no thanks.

In fact, it's exactly four years since Farrell categorically ruled himself out of ever managing Dublin's seniors.

