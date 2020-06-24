'It was humbling to meet him' - Dubs legend inspiring duo to take on mammoth charity fitness challenge

The late Anton O’Toole was as unequivocal as a supreme court judge in issuing a verdict on his fellow 1970s Dublin titan David Hickey: "The greatest living Irishman of all."

O’Toole’s thesis was constructed less on Hickey’s three All-Ireland medals, and more on his lifesaving work as an eminent transplant surgeon, the forcefield of his personality and the selflessness that is his famed calling card.

Michael O’Driscoll and Gavin Downes, a pair of Twentysomethings from the city’s famed St Vincent’s GAA club, cite Hickey among their inspirations on the eve of embarking on a gruelling and hugely ambitious weekend endurance challenge in aid of organ donation.

O’Driscoll (23) and Downes (25) will cycle and run a mammoth 888km (444km each, consisting of 400km on the bike and 44km on foot) in four arduous six-hour blocks across Friday and Saturday.

Their goals are to create awareness of the urgent need for organ donors, raise funds for the Irish Kidney Association and highlight the critical importance of exercise in promoting physical good health.

O’Driscoll, a nephew of Hickey’s long-time Dublin team-mate Gay O’Driscoll, had his ambition underscored when he and Downes met the inspirational surgeon last week.

Hickey continues to do his vital work despite his own health battles with three major cancer operations in the last 12 years.

"The last one has left me how I am. I spent three months in hospital. I lost the floor of my mouth and I haven’t been able to eat since," says Hickey.

"I haven’t eaten in two and a half years. I’m on a liquid diet. Strawberry, vanilla or chocolate."

O’Driscoll, a strength, conditioning and fitness coach at Gravity Fitness, says: "David is a remarkable man. It was humbling to meet him for an informal chat. And it added to our determination to make this a success.

"Our conversation with him highlighted the fact that by signing up for an organ donation you can literally save a life. You can give people the gift of hope."

O’Driscoll and Downes, a school-teacher at Holy Trinity SMS in Donaghmede, will begin their exhausting 38 hour challenge at 6am on Friday morning, hopefully concluding around 7.30 on Saturday night.

Essentially, both will run a full marathon and cycle the equivalent of the road from Killarney to Newry.

"Each event will start and finish at my house in Clontarf. We will be out and back to Howth, 12 hours a day, with just an hour to 90 minute break between the two daily blocks of work.

"We have been thrilled by the reaction so far. We set ourselves an initial target of €2,000, but we have more than doubled that. People have been incredibly generous," says O'Driscoll.

Those wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

Online Editors