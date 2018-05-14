Louth manager Pete McGrath has questioned his players heart after their 11-point loss to Carlow on Sunday.

'It was exceptionally discouraging' - Louth manager Pete McGrath takes aim at his own players after Carlow defeat

The Wee County went to Portlaoise for the first round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship off the back of a disappointing league campaign. While they finished last in Division 2 with no points however, McGrath said before the game that they were approaching it with confidence.

On the other hand Carlow began the Championship having secured promotion from Division 4. A buzz around Carlow of their county’s revival in the football world lead to Turlough O’Brien’s men running out 2-17 to 0-12 winners in the clash. Speaking with RTÉ following his loss, Pete McGrath who is a two-time All-Ireland winner as manager, was honest about his emotions.

"That was so disappointing,” he said. “In a game that for periods in the first half, we controlled and were playing very well, we just imploded in the second half."

McGrath didn’t follow the trend of modern managers and hold back his thoughts about his team either. He blamed their lack of desire for their first round loss. "Whenever that happens in championship football, serious questions have to be asked about players and their attitude and their ambition and what they hope to achieve as individual players.”

"In that second half today, I'm afraid it was very, very, very poor, very disappointing and exceptionally discouraging." Carlow now advance to meet Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-final while Louth are faced with a perilous journey in the qualifiers in an effort to earn a place in the All-Ireland Super 8 series.

