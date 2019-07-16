'It was an honour and privilege' - Cian O'Neill ends four-year reign as Kildare manager

O'Neill had been in charge of the Lilywhites for the past four years and made his decision known to the Kildare county board last night.

The board made a statement today confirming O'Neill announcement and thanked him for his time in charge.

The statement read: "We wish to express our sincere thanks to Cian for his hard work, commitment and for the professionalism that he brought to the role that he has filled for the past 4 years. We also wish to thank the management teams that have worked alongside him during that time.

"Cian along with the management teams have all given of their time selflessly for the greater good of Kildare and we are extremely grateful to them all.

"County Chairman Ger Donnelly has expressed his sincere gratitude to Cian on behalf of Kildare GAA and we wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."

O'Neill said in a statement: "Having recently informed the Players, Management and Backroom, I met with the Co. Board yesterday to inform them of my decision to step down from my role as Kildare Senior Football Team Manager.

"As a proud Kildare man, it was an honour and privilege to have been given the opportunity to work with an exceptional group of players, each one of us doing our best to represent our clubs and county with distinction at all times.

"Unfortunately, the successes of consecutive promotions from Division 3 to Division 1, a 1st Leinster Final in 8 years and progression to the Super 8’s in 2018 was met with equal disappointment across these 4 years where frustratingly we didn’t always reach our potential as a group.

"As Manager, this is my greatest regret and ultimately my responsibility, and this undoubtedly informed my decision to step away from this role.

"This will hopefully leave time and space for my successor and the chosen group of players to take the challenge to a new level under a new direction."

