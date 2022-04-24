‘It was a very emotional week in Galway ... Kate Moran went out playing a camogie game and didn’t come home’

Galway manager Padraic Joyce is interviewed after the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship win over Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Galway manager Padraic Joyce dedicated their first football championship win in four attempts over Mayo to the memory of Athenry's Kate Moran who died earlier in the week after sustaining a head injury in a camogie match.

Kate's tragic death on Monday, while playing for her club Athenry, shook the county and Joyce said the squad were determined to provide some brief respite from that with a hard-earned 1-14 to 0-16 win over Mayo in Castlebar.

The death of team captain Sean Kelly and his brother Paul's grandmother, Mary Bridget Kelly, provided a further emotional backdrop for them.

Mary Bridget was mother to Padraig 'Dandy' Kelly, a Galway footballer himself who died in 2001.

"It makes me very proud of the lads for that," said Joyce of the one-point win, "because it was a difficult week in Galway, a very emotional week with the loss of Kate Moran who went out playing a camogie game and didn’t come home. And our thoughts are foremost with her father Cathal, mother Mary, family and TJ (Brennan), her boyfriend.

"It is just harrowing and puts life in perspective. The two Kellys lost their grandmother as well last night so, look, we had a lot of emotion coming into the game and had to compose ourselves. At least that victory might give them an hour or two of solace. But we dedicate our victory to that wee girl,” Joyce said.

The two-time All-Ireland winner and his team had come into the game under considerable pressure, having lost back-to-back Connacht finals to Mayo.

And when they relinquished a five-point lead in the first half to be level, 1-6 to 0-9 at half-time after Johnny Heaney's goal, it didn't look good for them.

But buoyed by their most experienced axis, Paul Conroy-Damien Comer-Shane Walsh, they dug deep and rebuilt a six-point lead before nearly losing that too in a frantic finish.

"We had some stellar performances all over the pitch. And near the end of the game is when you need your big players, in fairness Damien, Paul Conroy, John Daly, Sean Kelly, all those lads all stood up."

Mayo lost Oisin Mullin to a hamstring injury after 39 minutes, the latest in a cruel catalogue of injuries they have had this year, from Brendan Harrison and Tommy Conroy to suspected cruciate ligament tears to Jordan Flynn, Rob Hennelly and Paddy Durcan.

That trio and Mullin can expect to be back for qualifiers in six weeks time though Mullin has a scan to determine the extent of his injury on Monday.