'It was a pure disgrace...I was appalled' - Violent brawl mars Kerry semi-final

Kerry star David Clifford and his brother Paudie were both red carded during a match that will be remembered for the ugly scenes, with a video of the incident posted to social media.

Players and backroom staff from both teams engaged in the row and one person in a tracksuit is seen punching an opposition player to the ground during the melee, before he is set upon himself.

"It was a pure disagrace!! Not to mention the stuff that happened last week!!," tweeted officiating physio Ruth Allen.

"This could have been avoided - as officiating Chartered physiotherapist I was appalled!"

Match report

Dingle 4-13 East Kerry 0-12

Replays rarely live up to the hype but this one had a greater fury than the drawn game and Dingle's 13-point win over East Kerry (4-13 to 0-12) doesn't tell half of the story.

Dingle exploded into action with a point from Mikey Geaney within 20 seconds and though Paudie Clifford levelled for East Kerry, Dingle began to pummel their defence with high balls and these reaped rich dividends.

When Paul Geaney was hauled down inside the box, he drilled the penalty low into the corner.

Then came a two-goal salvo from the West Kerry side with both Paul and Mikey Geaney netting, to give Dingle a 3-1 to 0-4 lead.

Tom O'Sullivan fired over three points on the break so Dingle retired with a healthy nine-point lead (3-7 to 0-7) and East Kerry were in deep in a deep hole.

When Paudie Clifford appeared to react to rough treatment being dished out to his brother David, a mass brawl that ended up on the sideline ensued. This resulted in a red card for Paudie Clifford.

East Kerry had added three third-quarter points to close to 3-7 to 0-10 when the red mist descended on their star man David Clifford and he followed his brother to changing rooms in the 47th.

Dingle, numerically stronger by two, coasted to victory with Paul Geaney completing his hat-trick.

Dingle face Dr Crokes in the final next Sunday at the same venue with not only a county final win at stake, but a place in the Munster Club SFC also up for grabs.

Online Editors