‘It was a great way to honour her’ – Clifford brothers play for Kerry one day after death of their mother

It will be a tough day for David Clifford (left) and his brother Paudie. — © SPORTSFILE

Jack O’Connor has paid tribute to David and Paudie Clifford for honouring their late mother ‘in the best way possible’ as Kerry cruised to an 84th Munster SFC title.

The reigning Footballer of the Year and his fellow All-Star older brother both made pivotal contributions as Kerry routed Clare 5-14 to 0-15, David shooting 2-6 in a Man of the Match performance while Paudie chipped in with Kerry’s fifth goal.

Both siblings played the full 70 minutes before skipper David accepted the cup. Their manager later admitted that, originally, he didn’t think they would play following the sad passing of Ellen Clifford after a long illness.

“When I initially heard the news yesterday, the initial reaction was that I didn’t expect the lads to play,” O’Connor revealed.

“But when I talked to them, they were adamant that they had discussed it as a family and the extended family. And the decision was that they wanted to play, and we certainly weren’t going to stand in their way.

“And by and large, it has worked out well. They honoured their mother in the best way possible and made everyone proud.”

He said the brothers’ performances were a testament to their strength of character, “because that is a tough blow to lose your mother at such a young age. And they wouldn’t have slept much last night.

“But they get great solace in being with the group, and I am sure the lads will really look after them now as a group over the next few days.”

Overall, O’Connor was happy with how his team dealt with such difficult circumstances.

“It was an awkward weekend for us,” he said, “but I think the boys handled it well, particularly the family and the brothers.

“I am delighted that it worked out. We could have easily taken our eye off the ball, but I think we approached the game in a professional manner. The couple of goals in the second half finished it off as a contest.”

O’Connor added: “The boys got a bit of solace coming into the group this morning because they are very supportive of each other and very tight as a unit. And it was just fantastic that they played so well - David came away with 2-6 and Paudie obviously got his goal in the second half. A great way to honour their mother.”

Losing Clare boss Colm Collins echoed those sentiments, saying: “It was terrible to hear that she’d died. All the Clare set-up, players and everything, we’d like to extend our sympathies to the Clifford family. As I said, it’s tough on two youngsters really to lose their mother like that. Both played really well today, and fair play to them.”

Speaking to RTÉ after the game, Sean O’Shea also paid tribute to his Kerry team-mates after accepting the man of the match award on David’s behalf.

"It puts sport into perspective,” O’Shea said. “There are more important things in life than football. It was an incredibly tough day for the two boys. We are thinking of them today and their extended family. You couldn't ask for better team-mates."

Both of Ellen’s sons have gone on record in recent years about their mother's love a Gaelic football - a love she shared with husband Dermot who played at club level with Derrynane in his youth.

The late Ellen, aged in her 50s, worked with the Department of Justice in Killarney.

She became a grandmother in the summer of 2021, as David and his partner welcomed baby Ógie into the world.

The funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa.