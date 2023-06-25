‘It was a good gut-check for us’ – Kevin McStay hails reaction as Mayo claim ‘golden ticket’ to All-Ireland last eight

Green and Red boss insists there’s ‘room for improvement’ after one-point victory over Galway in Salthill

After a week of Mayo post-mortems following their calamitous collapse in Cork, Kevin McStay got exactly the response he had wanted in a Pearse Stadium cauldron this afternoon.

Mayo came from five down at half-time having faced a typical Salthill gale to eke out a 1-10 to 0-12 victory over arch-rivals Galway – a result that guarantees the “golden ticket” of a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals next weekend.

“We came with big expectations about the fixture, really did, because the history of this is generally toss of a coin so why wouldn’t we come with big expectations?” McStay declared afterwards.

“We wanted a big reaction from last week. We didn’t play that badly (against Cork) but didn’t play long enough - but I think we’ve moved that on decently today, not significantly.

“There’s lots of room for improvement and we’ll try and eke out that improvement this week when we get back to Mayo. But for now the golden ticket was the passage to Dublin next week, so we have to wait for the draw tomorrow so see where we are then.”

The Mayo boss clarified that the collective mood after last week’s defeat, a result that catapulted Mayo from first to third place in their group, was “disappointment, not hurt. We move on so quickly, you just have to. Training Wednesday, get ready Friday, you can’t be hanging around feeling sorry for yourself. We are not that sort of group anyhow.

“I felt our reaction to what happened last week, to a certain degree, was Wednesday night. We got a great reaction. Friday just embedded that a bit more, so we came up here very confident about ourselves in terms of how we were going to play.

“The conditions were difficult, it was a good gut-check for us right down to the end. There was a lot of pinballing going on in the last minute or two to keep your health check up to speed.”

McStay’s management team had responded to last weekend’s surprise reversal by making four changes from the team publicly announced on Friday morning. Out went Pádraig O’Hora (laid low by a bug), Conor Loftus, Matthew Ruane and James Carr. In came Eoghan McLaughlin, Jason Doherty, Kevin McLoughlin and Tommy Conroy.

“I think if you go through, you’ll see the golden trade-off was experience around the middle third. We wanted to load that because we knew it was going to be a red-hot battle," their manager explained.

As for Cillian O’Connor’s return to the match-day fold, and his influential second half cameo, McStay remarked: “It was great to have him. I know there was a lot of stuff mentioned about him in the last ten days. This is between Cillian and us; we feel all these things out and we do what’s right for Mayo. He knows that 100 percent.”

Looking forward to next weekend, among the areas in need of improvement will be ball retention off their own kickout. Failing the elements and a concerted Galway press, they lost nine of their 14 first half restarts.

“It’s a big number and we’ll have a think about that during the week,” McStay accepted. “But the breeze was a big issue. When you look at the fine detail … a lot of ball broke, it hit off knees, it hit off an ankle and ricocheted into a Galway hand.

“Now, is that hunger or is that just a break? I have to check that with the boys and make sure we weren’t idle when it was there, but I’d a sense we were breaking it fine, we just not ending up with the ball.

“You like to be on top of your kick-outs, but in the first half we were getting pockets inside, lots of them, but it was very difficult to shoot. The boys were telling us inside at half-time that was a big breeze, very hard to shoot.

"You saw some of the shots, you thought they were 20 yards over the bar and they fell on the penalty spot, so that was certainly part of the game.”